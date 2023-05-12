Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Sinakawak Shrine Guide: How to Solve the Puzzle

Image Credit: Nintendo via Twinfinite

After you complete the training zone, the Great Sky Island, you will be allowed to return to Hyrule and meet some old friends. Many things have changed during Link’s absence, and among them are the new shrines that appear throughout the land. If you are struggling to solve the puzzle in the Sinakawak shrine in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, this guide can give you some pointers.

How to Clear Sinakawak Shrine in TOTK

You can find the Sinakawak shrine near the new Serenne stable. Inside the dungeon, you will face three stages of puzzles with increasing difficulty, and the only power that you need to use is Ultrahand.

Stage 1

There will be a tall wall in front of you, and you need to create a floating transportation vessel to progress. Since you cannot climb on top of the balloons, you need to use a plank.

With Ultrahand, you must combine two balloons and one large plank into one. Then, you can pick up one of the candles and place it in the middle. The balloons will begin to rise, and you can jump to the next platform.

Stage 2

In the second stage, the door will be blocked by metal bars, and you need to press the button on the ceiling to unlock it. The solution is simple. You can attach one balloon on top of a candle to make it rise and reach the switch.

Stage 3

There are two rooms in the last stage: chest and statue. You can access the chest chamber by placing the massive ball in the correct spot, while the statue room can be unlocked with the small ball.

Once you reach the lowest floor, you can find several balloons, planks, and two types of candles. Let’s focus on the small ball first because it’s easier.

You can place the ball inside the basket of one of the balloons. Then, like in the previous stage, simply attach the candle to the bottom part to make it float. Make sure that you do this under the metal platforms, or the balloon will fly away.

If you’re not interested in the chest containing an Opal, you can ignore the big ball. However, if you want to obtain the precious gem, you can make a flying vessel similar to the one you created in the first stage.

First, you can attach the ball to the plank and place two fire devices on each side. Afterward, you can put two balloons on top of each heat source to make your creation float.

Finally, you can take the ladder to make your way up and use Ultrahand to grab the floating balloons. To remove the balls from the contraptions, you only need to move the right thumb stick vigorously from left to right. Once all the balls are in the correct spots, both chambers will become accessible.

That is the end of our guide on how to solve the puzzle in the Sinakawak shrine in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Before leaving to clear this dungeon, consider reading other Zelda content on Twinfinite first.

