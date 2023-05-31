zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - Energizing Elixir Recipe & How to Make

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has a variety of different Materials for Link to discover, collect, and farm during his adventures across Hyrule. You can then use these Materials to cook and create various dishes and elixirs using different recipes. If you’re wondering how to make Energizing Elixirs, then we’ve got all the information you’ll need. Here’s everything you need to know about how to make Energizing Elixirs in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Energizing Elixir Recipe in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

In Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Energizing Elixir is a type of Elixir that restores Link’s stamina when consumed. Energizing Elixir can be created from a Cooking Pot. However, there is an assortment of ingredients that you will need to obtain before creating this elixir, so we’ve listed them for you below.

Energizing Elixir Ingredients:

1x Restless Cricket OR Energetic Rhino Beetle

1x Any monster part

Restless Crickets can be found within the grassy meadows of Hyrule Field, either on trees or within freshly cut grass. You can cut grass to find them by swinging your sword, so it’s helpful to hold the attack button and charge Link’s swing to cut down much bigger patches at once, and therefore hopefully making your search a lot quicker.

Energetic Rhino Beetles can be found within Bronas Forest, around Kakariko Village, or purchased from the travelling merchant known as Beedle at a Horse Stable.

Monster parts can be collected from defeated enemies, and are usually very easy to get your hands on. It won’t matter which monster part you use to make the elixir, but if you’re in need of something quick and easy, small Bokoblins are pretty easy to defeat, and usually drop at least one monster part for each one you kill.

You can increase the buff level that the Engergizing Elixir provides by increasing the amount of Restless Crickets, Energetic Rhino Beetles, or Monster Parts that you throw into your recipe. However, you will need to be careful not to combine ingredients that include two different buffs, as they will cancel each other out and leave you cooking yourself up a dish with zero buffs.

For this reason, it’s easier to just stick to a refined recipe of Restless Crickets or Energetic Rhino Beetles + One other monster part of your choice, and increase the number of that monster part, or the Restless Crickets / Energetic Rhino Beetles that you add to the dish.

How to Make Energizing Elixir Recipe in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

To make an Energizing Exilir, first you will need a functioning Cooking Pot. If you’re having trouble finding one suitable to use, or don’t have the materials to create a cooking station for yourself, then you can always head back to Lookout Landing’s underground bunker, where there is one waiting for you to use as you wish.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Now, head into your inventory by pressing the + button on your Joy-con or controller, and scroll over to your Materials tab. Next, select either a Restless Cricket, or Energetic Rhino Beetle as well as any monster part that you’d like. In my case, I’ve gone for Restless Cricket + a Bokoblin Horn.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Now, back out of the menu and press A to dump the ingredients into the Cooking Pot, then wait a few seconds for the dish to cook. Once it’s all done you’ll receive 1x Energizing Elixir to add to your inventory, easy as that!

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

That’s everything you need to know about how to make Energizing Elixir in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. For more helpful gameplay guides, news, and lists, check out the rest of our content here at Twinfinite. We have a wide variety of Zelda topics covering everything you’ll need to assist you on your Tears of the Kingdom adventure, so feel free to scroll down and look through our related links below for more help.

About the author

Grace Black Grace is a writer, digital artist, and character illustrator from New Zealand with a love for fiction and storytelling. Grace has been writing for Twinfinite for seven months and in the games industry for a year. She's a horror enthusiast, occasional anime enjoyer, and die-hard Ghost-Type Pokemon fangirl. Her favorite video games include Overwatch 2, Life is Strange, The Last of Us, and Pokemon - all of which she will never tire of. More Stories by Grace Black

Related Posts