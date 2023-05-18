Image Source: Nintendo

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom added a whole host of neat mechanics and items, like the coveted Zonai devices. From a cart to a beam emitter, Zonai devices can turn a simple raft into a speedboat or a flying machine. Unfortunately, they won’t last long early on due to Link’s Zonai Power Cell being short-lived. Luckily, you can change that by learning how to get a battery upgrade in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Upgrading the Battery in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

In order to upgrade your Zonai battery in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, there are three requirements: Zonaite, a Crystal Refinery, and a Forge Construct. Luckily, you come in contact with all three pretty early on in the game. I highly suggest you hold off on upgrading your battery until after you obtain the paraglider, though. You’re going to need it!

Obtain a lot of Zonaite. There’s no place better to mine Zonaite Ore than the Depths. There’s an easy entrance underground directly south of Lookout Landing. Zonaite ore veins are all over the place, as well as loot from defeated enemies. You’ll need, at minimum, 300 Zonaite Ore. Locate a Forge Construct and Crystal Refinery. Both can be found near the Nachoyah Shrine, on Great Sky Island, which you visited during the tutorial. Forge Constructs will sell a single Crystallized Charge for x3 Zonaite Ore. You need 300 Zonaite Ore to obtain the 100 Crystallized Charges needed for a battery upgrade. Visit a Crystal Refinery. Once you have 100 Crystallized Charges, speak with the construct at any Crystal Refinery. They’ll upgrade one-third of a battery, meaning three upgrades equal an entirely new battery. Since Link can hold 7 additional batteries, you’ll be coming back quite often.

That covers everything you need to know on how to get battery upgrades in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. It’s worth the hassle, though you could use the duplication glitch to dupe Zonaite Ore. Keep your eye out for mini bosses, too, since they drop Huge Crystallized Charges worth 100 of the smaller Crystallized Charges!

