How to Get to & Clear Great Sky Island’s Nachoyah Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Link’s adventure will start out on Great Sky Island, where he must clear four Shrines as an intro to the story. Nachoyah Shrine is the last of these to be completed, and is located through a hidden pathway, so may not be the easiest to find on your first attempt. Don’t worry though, we’ve got you covered with all the information you’ll need. Here’s everything you need to know about how to get to & Clear Greak Sky Island’s Nachoyah Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

How to Get to Great Sky Island’s Nahcoyah Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

To get to Nachoyah Shrine, you must first complete the three other shrines on Great Sky Island (Ukouh Shrine, Gutanbac Shrine, and In-isa Shrine) and then return to the Temple of Time to try and open the door and talk to Rauru. Rauru will then grant Link with the power of Recall, allowing him to rewind time on moving objects, and reveal that there is one more Shrine on the island.

Rauru will mark a nearby Fast Travel location on the Purah Pad, near the bottom South Side of Great Sky Island’s map. This Fast Travel location is known as the Room of Awakening, so go ahead and select it on your map to fast travel there.

Once you arrive at the Room of Awakening, it can be easy to find confusion, as the path leads back out to the open of Great Sky Island. However, there is actually a hidden pathway which leads to Nachoyah Shrine. To discover this alternate path, look around until you notice the turning wheel structure.

This structure as exactly the same as the one you practiced your Recall ability on in the Temple of Time, meaning that you can use your abilities to rewind the platform and reach the top. To do so, walk underneath the ledge to the side of the wheel and use Ascend to reach the top of the platform.

Now face the moving wheel, and use your Recall to rewind it and change the direction in which it is spinning. This will allow you jump on top of the wheel and climb to the top, where a hidden pathway is located.

Follow this hidden pathway all of the way through, and you will eventually enter the clearing that is home to Nachoyah Shrine. Easy as that! Now it’s just time to go and clear the puzzle inside.

How to Clear Great Sky Island’s Nachoyah Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Nachoyah Shrine focuses on getting the player used to and comfortable with using Link’s Recall ability to rewind moving objects and reach new locations. Once the usual Shrine intro scene has been completed, head down the steps at the entrace towards your first section of the puzzle.

You will come to a flowing waterfall and river, with rafts sailing down the middle. Wait for one of these rafts to reach your platform, jump onto it, and then use your Recall to move the raft back in time, allowing you to reach the next platform section in the distance.

Now that you’ve reached the second platform, you’ll need to do the exact same thing as before by jumping onto one of the rafts as it reaches you, then using Recall on it to rewind its pathway. This time you will need to make sure to time your Recall so that there’s enough of the Ability left to rewind the raft all the way back to the top of the waterfall.

As you reach the top of the waterfall and come to the third platform, you will notice another spinning wheel to your left. You can use your Recall to climb on top of this and reach the platform high on the wall, allowing you to access the chest.

Open this chest and you will receive 10x extra Arrows. Arrows always tend to come in quite handy during a lot of different scenarios, so making the most of this chest freebie and adding some more to your inventory is always a good idea.

Now you can jump back down, turn back to the path, and carry on ahead. As you approach the final obstacle, you will notice a gate contraption. This gate remains closed, but will open for a split second every time that the clock hands meet in the middle / overlap in position.

This time, you will need to use your Recall ability on these clock hands, but time the moment that you use recall to freeze the object as the exact moment these two hands overlap one another, and press A to rewind. This will freeze the two clock hands together, fully opening the trap door and giving you more than enough opportunity to pass through.

Once you’ve safely passed through the door, you will have reached the end of the Shrine, so you can go ahead and mark it as complete and receive your Blessing of Light.

Once you return to the entrance of the Shrine, it will be time to head back to the Temple of Time. You should be able to spot an exit from this hidden clearing fairly easily, so go ahead and follow it to find yourself on the top of a cliff with some rails and Wing Gliders. Use Ultrahand to move one of these Wing Gliders onto the center rail, jump on it, and you will be sent flying off across the sky, back in the direction of the Temple of Time. This is very handy, allowing you to get back and complete Great Sky Island’s intro much quicker than turning back the way you came form and setting out on foot.

That’s everything you need to know about how to get to & clear Great Sky Island’s Nachoyah Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. For more helpful gameplay guides, news, and lists, check out the rest of our content here at Twinfinite. We have a wide variety of Zelda topics covering everything you’ll need to assist you on your Tears of the Kingdom adventure, so feel free to scroll down and look through our related links below for more help.

