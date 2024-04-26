How to Access Fallout 4 Echoes of the Past Quest

Fallout 4’s new next-gen update is live! While it doesn’t do much visually for PC, it does bring some new content to the old bird in the form of a new quest line. Called the Echoes of the Past, here is how you can access the new quest in Fallout 4.

Recommended Videos

How to Start Echoes of the Past in Fallout 4

Echoes of the Past focuses on the Enclave, a faction that wasn’t in Fallout 4 previously beyond some brief mentions. To put it briefly, the Enclave is a paramilitary force originating from the pre-war American deep state. The Enclave is a group of people who carry racist and social Darwinistic ideologies that boil down to those who aren’t in the Enclave being inferior. In short, they are not nice people.

The quest itself focuses on you stopping the Enclave from spreading these dangerous ideologies. Fortunately, the quest appears even from Level 1, so you don’t need to worry about grinding your character or completing vast amounts of Fallout 4’s story. Once you have the quest in your quests log, the first step of Echoes of the Past is for you to investigate a missing caravan.

Image Source: Bethesda Softworks

Echoes of the Past Quest Walkthrough

The quest will then lead you to a northeastern section of the map where a quest marker will center on a blood splatter decal on the ground. From there, you will need to follow blood splatters until you encounter three Enclave soldiers. One of them is wearing Power Armor and wields a fireball-throwing weapon—yikes. After tossing them from this mortal coil, you can search their base. This contains some information on powerful Enclave weapons and armor, which you are now tasked with finding and using yourself.

The terminal where this information is found will also give you a location for another Enclave encampment in the Glowing Sea. Once you’ve cleared all the enemies inside, you’ll have found two different kinds of Power Armor for you to enjoy, alongside the Heavy Incinerator and Tesla Cannon weapons. You’ll definitely need them because outside the base a group Enclave Hellfire Troopers riding on a Vertibird ambush you. Wipe out the final remaining Enclave soldiers and you’ll complete the quest!

For a quest that originates from Bethesda’s Creation Club, its length is impressive, and roughly longer than the other two quests that came with Fallout 4’s next-gen update combined.

Ultimately, it’s nice to see how the Fallout TV series has given new life to Fallout 4 and Fallout 76. For more like this, check out how to download Fallout 4’s next-gen update.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more