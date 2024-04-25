How to Download Fallout 4 Next-Gen Update

With so many people being quite excited about everything involving Fallout, following its well-liked Amazon Prime TV series, Bethesda has something that many will definitely be interested in, a next-gen update for Fallout 4. With a launch date of April 25, this update will improve performance and add new content to the 2015 game. But if you want to know all about how to download the Fallout 4 next-gen update keep reading and we’ll give you all the relevant info.

If you have your automatic updates download active, then once you have Fallout 4 installed, regardless of if you’re on PC, Xbox or PS5, the game will begin updating to its next-gen version. It is as simple as that. But if you don’t have automatic updates on, then there are a couple more steps that you might want to take.

If you have Fallout 4 on Steam, then you should go ahead and install it. If you have the game already installed then, instead of the “Play” button, you should see the “Update” one, once the update has been released. But you can also do the following steps to make sure that the game will update once it’s released:

Right click on Fallout 4 in your Steam library.

Select “Properties” and then “Updates”.

Under “Automatic updates” check the “Always keep this game updated” option.

Now if you install the game, it should be updated automatically.

If you’ve bought Fallout 4 on the PS Store, then once the update is available, it should be installed automatically. You can also check for it by selecting the game, pressing the “Options” button, and then “Check for update”.

If you have a physical PS4 copy of Fallout 4, insert it in your PS5 and go to the Game Hub. Now select the three dots, go to “View product” where you can get the free update. The disc will have to remain in the console regardless, even if you play it on PS5.

If you have Fallout 4 on Xbox One, then this update will provide you with an automatic upgrade to Xbox X|S. Do note that there is no going back once you upgrade the version, as you cannot run your old copy anymore. Select Fallout 4 from your games list, then head to “Manage games and add-ons”. Finally, click on Updates, and you can go ahead and download it.

