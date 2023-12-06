Fallout 4 Settlement Map

Fallout 4 may have been out for quite some time now, but it doesn’t stop us going back and enjoying it all over again.

With a clean save file, however, sometimes it’s handy to have the filled out map to hand, just so you don’t have to do all of the leg work again!

All of the Settlements in Fallout 4

Whether you are an avid player who returns to Fallout 4 regularly, or a brand new player discovering the game for the first time, the map below has got you covered!

Courtesy of the user PrestonGarvey1 on Reddit, you can see all of the settlements from edge to edge, starting with Sanctuary.

If you happen to be wondering about the number system that Non Fiction Gaming has implemented, some gamers and Reddit users suspect that it demonstrates each settlement in order of distance from Sanctuary.

Sanctuary is where you will begin in Fallout 4, and it is one of the bigger settlements that you can re-build once you unlock the crafting functions. Given that it also serves as the location for quite a few storyline quests, we can see how the number system would treat it as a main hub.

Image Source: Bethesda

Each settlement does have a different level that it is optimal to be at in order to take on what you find there. Sometimes, it may just be a few Raiders. But in other circumstances you can end up running into high level Mirelurks, Behemoths, or Deathclaws.

You can choose to explore any of the settlements in whichever order takes your fancy. Just remember; you may end up being some Super Mutant’s substitute for Salisbury Steak if you’re not careful!

