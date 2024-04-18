We definitely know the feeling. You’ve just finished the first season of the quite amazing Fallout show and you’re already knee-deep in withdrawal. Where else can you find something to keep that good ol’ wasteland wanderlust at bay? Well, you are in luck, since there are a lot of Fallout games out there just begging to be played or even, well, replayed. But which Fallout game should you play after watching the show? We have some answers for you, so keep reading.

Best Fallout Game to Play After Watching the Show

Overall, we would say that the answers here may vary, but if you are looking for a deep and satisfying narrative experience that does indeed edge very close to that of the show, we would recommend that you take a dive into Fallout: New Vegas.

Not only because the ending to the show teased a possible second season in the NW strip, but also because out of all the more recent games in the series, it is the one that focuses heavily on emotional stories all based around some locations that will, soon, probably become quite familiar.

Image Source: Bethesda

But, naturally, it wouldn’t be fair to just ignore the original games in the series that brought so much joy to any computer RPG fans in the late 90s. Fallout 1 and Fallout 2 are some of the best isometric RPGs that money can buy – but almost thirty years have passed since the release of the originals.

While the narrative is still quite strong, the gameplay mechanics might indeed be a bit of an obstacle if you are expecting to pick it up and play. If you aren’t scared of a challenge, we definitely recommend that you also spend your time in those two classics.

Fallout 3 and the Rest of the Series

Let’s also not forget Fallout 3, which was definitely a big jump in the modern age for the series. For the first time, it went full-in with first-person mode and featured a deep immersive experience in the wasteland.

Let’s also not forget that, as opposed to the vanilla experience of Fallout 1 and 2, the third game features many mods that will easily not only upgrade the graphics to almost modern standards but also make your overall experience a little bit easier. For example, we recommend the FO3 Wanderers Edition, which adds richer character development, along with harder combat and a more in-depth survival system with injuries and loot rarity.

Image Source: Bethesda

As for Fallout 4 and Fallout 76, your mileage will definitely vary if you choose to go down this route. While 4 did not impress, since it watered down several of the mechanics of the previous games such as the conversation system, Fallout 76 was the talk of the town for quite a bit. For how broken it was, of course.

But, wouldn’t you know it, because when the show dropped, Bethesda came in and finally tweaked it enough that 76 is now actually playable and might be worth a shot. But we would recommend it only if you manage to find a few friends to venture into the wasteland with you.

So what Fallout games do you think you are going to play? If you are still thinking about it, definitely do check out our other guides on the show such as the top 10 worst vaults in the Fallout universe and the Fallout TV Show timeline.

