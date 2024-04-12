Fallout 4 Gets Surprise Free Update This Month

While fans everywhere are enjoying Prime Video’s bomb-tastic Fallout TV series, Todd Howard and Bethesda have decided to commemorate the occasion with yet another surprise. Fallout 4, which is nearly a decade old now, is getting another big update for both PC and consoles. Look out for improvements, new quest content, and bringing the game to Steam Deck.

Note: There are slight spoilers for the Fallout TV series mentioned below, so read ahead with discretion.

Image Source: Bethesda Games

Since many of us likely need to brush the apocalyptic dust off our Fallout 4 save files, there is the question of when we can expect this surprise update. Thankfully, players won’t have to wait too long to download and enjoy it, as Bethesda plans on releasing it later this month.

Per a new post on Bethesda’s official website, the update will roll out onto all platforms on April 25, including PC and all console versions (PS4/PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S). Make sure to have sufficient space, as it could be a hefty one.

Image Source: Bethesda Games

This unique update for Fallout 4 brings a Vertibird full of improvements for all platforms and even some new quest content, capitalizing on previous smaller updates that focused on stability and ongoing bug fixes.

For PS5 and Xbox Series X|S specifically, there will be a series of native applications, stability fixes, and the inclusion of Performance and Quality mode settings. This will help bring the game up to 60 FPS with improvements to overall resolution. There will also be a similar update with optimizations and improvements for those playing on PS4 and Xbox One.

For all Lone Wanderers on PC setups, there will be widescreen and ultra-widescreen support added, along with quest updates and fixes for the Creation Kit, mods, and a variety of bugs. Japanese and Chinese language players will also get much-needed login fixes and access to mods.

Fallout 4 will become available to purchase via the Epic Games Store for the first time. Not only that, the game will also be Steam Deck verified. So if you’ve wanted to bring your wasteland adventures on the road, now’s your chance.

The Enclave Comes to Fallout 4

Image Source: Bethesda Games

Probably the most exciting part of the Fallout 4 update, however, is the overdue debut of the Enclave. Those who played Fallout 2 or 3 remember this faction very well. With ties to the Pre-War US Government and an unsettling control over much of the bomb-ridden country, the Enclave has gone toe-to-toe with many other factions, including the Brotherhood of Steel.

Given that it also appears in the new Fallout TV series, it would only make sense for the Enclave to be a part of Fallout 4’s update. Within the ‘Enclave Remnants’ update, players can pick up a new quest called “Echoes of the Past”. Details on where to get it and how haven’t been disclosed yet, but the basic objective for the Lone Wanderer reads:

“Can you stop The Enclave from spreading their dangerous ideology and gaining a foothold in the Commonwealth?”

The Enclave Colonel Uniform will also be available for players, along with other nostalgic items from the Creation Kit, including:

Enclave Weapon Skins

Enclave Armor Skins

Tesla Cannon

Hellfire Armor Skin

X-02 Power Armor

Heavy Incinerator

As such, there’s plenty on the way in Fallout 4’s April 2024 content update. We hope you found this helpful, and let us know if you plan on diving back into the game for a more optimized wasteland experience.

