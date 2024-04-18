5 Helpful Fallout 76 Tips and Tricks (2024)

Fallout 76 is enjoying a resurgence of popularity six years after its launch. That’s in no small part due to the Fallout TV show, leaving fans ready to live out their own Wasteland adventures. Whether you’re a new or returning player, we’ve compiled a short list of helpful tips and tricks for Fallout 76 in 2024.

Fallout 76 Tips

Join a Casual Team

Fallout 76 has a variety of different teams you can join or make depending on the activity you want to do. There’s a team for daily ops that grants much more XP than usual. You can also join teams for exploration, which increases your HP stat and adds a higher chance of not catching diseases. Those are just a couple of examples of the six available teams.

With that said, the team you will likely want to be a part of the most are the ‘Casual’ teams. This variant of teaming up gives everyone on the team up to four points of intelligence. This boosts your experience gain for everything you do. The true benefit of casual teaming is that no one expects you to play a certain way in this relaxed group.

Don’t Forget the Donation Boxes

At this point, people have been playing Fallout 76 for six years. As such, there are a lot of 76 veterans who have some of the best weapons and gear in the game. Now, it’s been shown within the Fallout 76 community that those same veterans are quite giving when it comes to new players. Enter the donation boxes that are scattered around Appalachia.

These boxes allow players to both donate and take any items that are in the box. It’s a great way for long-time players to help new players with useful supplies, armor, weapons, and crafting materials. To make things even easier, the first donation box you will find as a new player is right outside Vault 76.

Keep Your Weight Low

Fallout 76’s perk system is one of its best systems. It allows you to craft interesting builds with a huge variety of perk cards combined with the S.P.E.C.I.A.L attributes. Because Fallout 76 is a game about picking up lots of items for use in crafting, weight management is an important aspect of build design. For example, the Traveling Pharmacy perk card reduces the weight of all of your held chems and stimpaks by up to 90%.

It’s a great choice, given how important being able to heal yourself is when surrounded by tough legendary enemies. Additionally, Thru-hiker is equally as useful in keeping weight low. It reduces the weight of your held food and drinks by 90%. If you want to move quickly once all that weight is gone, don’t forget to hold the reload key to holster your weapon, allowing you to run faster!

Don’t Be Afraid of Events

When you see an event taking place on the map, there are many reasons you should join in on the fun, even if you’re at a low level. One reason is for the XP you will soak up by just being there and participating in the shooting. More than just XP, you will also potentially earn a good deal of consumables, ammo, and weapons from felled foes—even if you end up dying constantly.

If a bunch of high-level players are participating, there is also a chance they will drop some of their gear to pick up better replacements. This dropped gear may already be better than what you currently have, so feel free to snag it up. What’s more is that joining an event will allow you to fast travel to it for free.

Always Climb the Ranger Towers

Ranger Towers are one of the more interesting aspects of Fallout 76. These Ranger Towers exist to not only provide a pretty view of the game’s lush environments, but to also provide you with new places to explore. This is thanks to the “Survey” function that you can interact with once you reach the top of each ranger tower.

The survey function automatically marks points of interest on your map around the ranger tower itself. There are quite a few of these towers scattered around Appalachia too, so seeking them out first before exploring parts of Appalachia without guidance is always a pretty good idea.

For more like this, check out this interesting news about how the Fallout show has affected Fallout 76’s concurrent player count. We’ve also got a guide on where the TV show fits in the Fallout timeline.

