Easiest Platinum Trophies in the PlayStation Plus Extra & Premium Catalog

If you're a trophy hunter, there is no better resource than the catalog offered as part of a PlayStation Extra/Premium subscription. It is a gold mine of fun games with terrific trophy lists just ripe for the picking. For those unsure where to start, we have compiled a list of PlayStation Plus Extra & Premium catalog games with easy trophy lists. Rest assured, we will update this as titles enter and leave the catalog over time.

Cat Quest 1 & 2

Image Source: The Gentlebros

Both Cat Quest games follow a similar gameplay loop, offering the same action RPG experience. There are enemies in the overworld, but the landscape is littered with dungeons of various levels. The goal is to level up and challenge dungeons of increasing level/difficulty for the weapon/armor hidden inside that will raise your stats the best so you can survive tougher areas.

The size of the open world might seem rather daunting at first, but there is a pretty clear path to progression in the games. Every dungeon has its own gimmick as well, so the game remains fresh while you are getting through it. Each Cat Quest game takes around 10-12 hours to get all the trophies, but you can certainly shorten that if you have a second player, as both games offer local co-op.

Dave the Diver

Image Source: Mintrocket

Dave the Diver garnered plenty of attention when it was released in 2023, and for good reason. This laid-back fishing game sees Dave diving further and further into the seemingly infinite depths of the Blue Hole. After Dave has wrapped up his fishing activities, every fish caught can be served at Bancho Sushi. The profits from the sushi then help purchase further upgrades to enhance Dave’s fishing and exploration capabilities.

Surprisingly, the trophy list for Dave the Diver doesn’t require you to catch every kind of fish, making this a much easier completion. Most trophies will come from completion, with the rest easily obtainable through repeat tasks. The only missable in the whole game is in chapter six, where you must eat a ration found while infiltrating the Sea Base.

Horizon Zero Dawn & Forbidden West

Image Source: Guerilla Games

Aloy’s two journeys (so far) also make for nicely easy platinum trophies as you travel through a world populated by machine animals. Though raised as an outcast, events transpire that help her find out more about the nearby tribe and the history of the word itself. Armed with a bow and the ingenuity to make other weapons to take down various robots, Aloy must travel further than she thought possible to track down a strange change affecting the machines.

One of the best parts of trophy hunting in the Horizon games is that you won’t run into any missable trophies, but you have to do just about everything there is. That includes a decent amount of collectibles to find, but these can be shown on the map or found using Aloy’s special Focus vision ability when you get close. They aren’t quick completions, though; you’re probably looking at 80-100 hours combined.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Image Source: Insomniac Games

One of the best parts about the first Spider-Man game was that it offered an enjoyable journey as the web-slinger with an enjoyable trophy list. Miles Morales continues this trend and picks up where the first game left off, letting us play as a different Spider-Man with vastly different powers. Whereas Peter is all strength, Miles has special ‘Venom’ abilities to defeat opponents.

Like Horizon, you must finish 100% of the game, as every region has a list of collectibles/activities to complete. The good news about this is that every single thing to do on the map has an icon, so there is very little guesswork. The biggest difference in this game is that you must play in NG+ for the platinum, as you can’t get to the required level 30 on your first go around.

Dredge

Image Source: Black Salt Games via Twinfinite

Dredge is kind of the other side of the coin to Dave the Diver, which is why there was a crossover even in that game. Instead of diving under the water to find fish, you play as a fishing boat caught up in a mysterious region after your previous boat ran aground. You are given several ways to catch the various sea critters, from rods to nets to crab traps. While fishing, you must use your time wisely, as things get incredibly strange after the sun goes down.

Despite having two different storyline ending paths, there isn’t anything missable in Dredge. Just about every trophy will come with time, but the last will likely be catching every single fish in the game. This isn’t as daunting as it sounds, as the game gives a nicely comprehensive encyclopedia. By the end of the game, you can easily equip every type of fishing tool to catch whatever is left. Dredge even includes a passive mode, so you don’t need to be as worried about venturing out too late.

Ape Escape Academy 1 & 2

Image Source: Shift via Twinfinite

Hands down, the best feature in any classic rerelease is getting to rewind through recent gameplay. The Ape Escape Academy games are essentially Mario Party because the gameplay is all minigames. So, by using the rewind, you have a guaranteed way to never lose. Anytime something doesn’t go your way, you can simply rewind, making progressing through the many replays of the games incredibly easy.

With the rewind mechanic in mind, there’s not much difficulty to either game, but they might get rather tedious. Both games have a decent number of varied minigames, but you will see all of them well before you finish the game, so it can get boring. However, perseverance will easily get you the platinum for both games with minimal effort.

Daxter

Image Source: Ready At Dawn via Twinfinite

After three games together, Daxter got his solo debut in a PSP game in 2006 that finally hit the catalog earlier this year. The game retains the series’ traditional platforming and takes place in the two-year gap revealed in the prologue of Jak 2. While searching for a missing Jak, Daxter gets a job as a bug exterminator in Haven City.

Daxter is possibly the shortest platinum on this list, as the whole game can be finished in five to eight hours without much difficulty. Beating the story will net you most of the trophies, and the rest are side stuff you might have done by accident and collecting all Precursor Orbs.

Resistance: Retribution

Image Source: Bend Studio via Twinfinite

Resistance: Retribution was originally released in 2009 and was set between the series’ first two games. It was unique because it let players play with a PS3 controller if they owned Resistance 2. The game takes place in Europe as the resistance is trying its hardest to fight the Chimera advance and the horrific conversion centers adding to their numbers.

The trophy list for the game is extremely straightforward, with most trophies dedicated simply to beating every mission. Besides the mission trophies, dying once and using the game’s many weapons will get you the rest. Considering the rewind feature, you can easily die and reload once you get the trophy.

Pursuit Force 1 & 2

Image Source: Bigbig Studios via Twinfinite

Pursuit Force is perfect for anyone looking for some high-octane action. The titular Pursuit Force is a squad that handles vehicular missions. These can be anything from stopping escaping enemy vehicles or trying to save an important witness who has been kidnapped by those wanting them silenced. In both games, you will be jumping from car to car, shooting drivers and passengers en route to your end goal.

Unlike most other games here, the Pursuit Force games aren’t exactly easy, as later missions can be tough if you make the wrong move and lose too much health. However, utilizing the rewind feature can easily cut down on the danger or help you correct making the wrong move. As you might have guessed, simply beating every mission will get you 90% of the trophies. The rest are easy things like driving in the wrong direction once or failing a mission.

Syphon Filter (Dark Mirror & Logan’s Shadow)

Image Source: Bend Studio via Twinfinite

The Syphon Filter series released two final games on PSP before going entirely dormant. These games keep with the series’ stealth-shooter vibes and provide a pretty good time in the classics collection. If you’re a fan of Splinter Cell, they are definitely worth a play and aren’t nearly as dated as the original trilogy. I do recommend starting with Dark Mirror, though. It was released first, and it might be hard to go back after the improvements made by Logan’s Shadow.

These two have the most simple lists of any game above. You only have to beat every mission and you’ll get the platinum trophy for both. That’s all there is to it. You’re looking at roughly 10 hours each, but they are extremely doable. If you find yourself in a bad situation, you just need to use the handy rewind function.

