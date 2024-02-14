Fallout 76: How to Get Pure Flux (Cobalt, Crimson, Fluorescent, Violet, Yellowcake)

Fallout 76, if you haven’t already guessed, will task you with picking up all manner of different crafting materials. Here’s how to get Pure Flux in Fallout 76, including all of its different variants.

How to Get Pure Flux in Fallout 76

Firstly, it’s important to note that Pure Flux isn’t something you can just pick up and find in Fallout 76. Instead, you’ll have to craft it. But before you can do that, you’ll need to come across the different Raw variants of Flux.

You can find Raw Flux in blast zones from nukes launched by yourself or other players. It’s not just lying around in massive chunks, though. You’ll need to get this off any flora or fauna that were within the blast zone. We’ve got a list for you down below comprising what plants give you which type of Raw Flux.

Plants Containing Raw Cobalt Flux in Fallout 76

Bloodleaf

Firecracker Berry

Glowing Resin

Silt Bean

Starlight Creeper

Wild Corn

Wild Mutfruit

Plants Containing Raw Crimson Flux in Fallout 76

Aster

Blight

Brain Fungus

Cranberry

Firecap

Mothman Eggs

Wild Gourd Blossom

Plants Containing Raw Fluorescent Flux in Fallout 76

Glowing Fungus

Rhododendron

Plants Containing Raw Violet Flux in Fallout 76

Giant Pitcher Plant

Ginseng

Mutated Fern

Snaptail

Strangler Pod

Wild Razorgrain

Wild Tarberry

Wild Tato Blossom

Plants Containing Raw Yellowcake Flux in Fallout 76

Ash Rose

Blackberry

Bleach Dogwood

Soot Flower

Wild Melon Blossom

Simply put, you’re going to need to head into a blast zone and seek out any of the above flora and fauna in Fallout 76. Simply press X on PS4, A on Xbox One, or E on PC in order to harvest the plant, and you’ll get some Raw Flux.

How to Make Pure Flux From Raw Flux

It’s worth noting at this point that you’ll need at least 10 Raw Flux to make Pure Flux in Fallout 76. Furthermore, that needs to be 10 of the same kind of Raw Flux. So, for example, you can’t have seven Yellowcake and three Cobalt to make one Pure.

Then, once you’ve managed to gather 10 Raw Flux of any kind, you’ll have to go to a Chemistry Station. Here, you should now find a new section called ‘Nuked Flora.’ Within this, you’ll now find recipes for a number of variants of Stable Flux.

In order to craft Pure Flux, you’ll need the following materials at a Chemistry Station:

Glowing Mass

Hardened Mass

High-Radiation Fluids

Raw Flux (x 10)

Resources That Spawn With Flux

Other resources you can find besides Flux when roaming the blast zones are Glowing Mass, Hardened Mass, and Hight-Radiation Fluids. However, these don’t spawn on flora but on enemies instead, and you’ll have to defeat these enemies if you want to collect them.

Now, all the items you’ll need to craft different types of Stable Flux should be easy to get. Also, Stable Flux is categorized as a Junk Item in Fallout 76. Therefore, you can use it in place of Pure Flux for any crafting recipes for under armor or weapons that require it.

Now that you’ve got all of the various items, you can craft the different types of Stable Flux. Fear not; there’s not another step you need to take to get Pure Flux. Stable Flux is considered a Junk Item in Fallout 76 and can be used as Pure Flux in any crafting recipes for under armor or weapons that require it.

That should just about do it for what you need to know on how to get Pure Flux in Fallout 76.