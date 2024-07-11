Planet Coaster 2 Is a Tidal Wave of Fun (Hands-off Preview)

The cat’s finally out of the bag; eight years since the world was treated to a colorful and entertaining world of theme park management and roller-coaster building with Planet Coaster, Frontier Developments has finally unveiled the highly-anticipated sequel. The appropriately titled Planet Coaster 2 has had plenty of time to gestate, and from what we saw as part of a hands-off preview with the developers, the ultimate coaster park experience has found a way to whet the appetite of aspiring park owners even more.

Image Source: Frontier Developments

That’s primarily down to the addition of all-new water park gameplay, giving players yet another dimension of thrills and spills to oversee as part of their purview. If the depth of the simulation was impressive before, with all sorts of rides and amenities to keep your guests happy, then there is even more to look forward to when water is involved.

There was a quaint sense of nostalgia as we saw what looked like a typical theme park, before we panned over to a towering waterslide with eager parkgoers queuing to land with a splash. With even more attractions to pick from, players will be pleased to know that plotting these rides down remains an easy and intuitive experience. Everything that worked with land rides will translate over to the underlying systems for the new addition, and if you are thinking of coasters that make water a core element, you are in the right place; just make sure you have those new changing rooms and lifeguards on duty to prevent any mishaps.

As senior executive producer Adam Woods shared with Twinfinite, the water park elements were a “natural progression” for the game, increasing not just the “fun” involved in management but also all the “strategic challenges” that players will face as they engage in the various modes of the game. It is always fun and games when you have new rides to play with, but with power and cleanliness just some of the factors to take into consideration, smart management is always the preferred option.

Image Source: Frontier Developments

It remains to be seen just how expansive the selection of new rides would be, but one thing’s for sure, Planet Coaster 2 remains committed to the idea of allowing players to stretch their imaginations and creativity, be it in replicating real-life parks or creating their dream parks of endless amusement, something that Woods was keen to emphasize. As big fans of the various theme parks, it remains a surreal experience for the team to be able to use their tools to bring these inspirations to life within the context of the game, and for their loved ones to enjoy the fruits of their labor and be equally impressed.

Anyone who has tried creating aesthetically pleasing paths and found themselves suffering will also be glad to know that Frontier Developments has heard the pleas, with enhanced pathing tools making it possible to create the kinds of plazas that we have all probably stepped on in reality. Gone are the days of isolated rides that guests will find it difficult to get to, and the less grass or sand I see, the better it is. And the excitement doesn’t just stop with plazas.

The amount of customizability showcased by the team places the power firmly in the player’s hands. You could easily get by with just the stock rides and decorations, but for those really into making things your own, there is little room for disappointment. Almost every aspect of the park and the rides themselves can be tweaked and adjusted, with the latter in particular getting plenty of love and attention.

Image Source: Frontier Developments

With every base ride, players can play around with colors, set decorations, and even constructs of their own making, selling a truly immersive experience for park visitors where every single piece of the ride can be changed. You can top it all off with the enhanced event sequencer tool, putting together unforgettable displays that can include the use of animatronics, fireworks, smoke, and more, all timed to your specifications.

“As we showed during the demo, we are giving players all the tools to unleash their imagination in Planet Coaster 2. Building has never been easier with the intuitive system of putting things together piece by piece, and the added themes are only the tip of the iceberg, as you can customize further to create a truly unique ride experience,” said Woods. Players will definitely have a great time with what’s already in the game when it comes to authentic and inspired rides, but this added freedom to make things truly their own takes things to another level.

All of the new bells and whistles, as well as the overall quality-of-life improvements being made for the sequel, can be enjoyed in three different game modes. Career mode will remain the de facto way of easing players in and putting them in various situations to challenge them, while Franchise mode lets players take the first steps in establishing a global park network. Lastly, being able to go all out in Sandbox mode will only lead to epic parks.

Image Source: Frontier Developments

Set for an Autumn 2024 release, Planet Coaster 2 looks to be every bit the sequel fans want and more. The very idea of having water parks cross over with their on-land counterparts will undoubtedly create a new synergy, and elevate what has already been an impressive management simulator to the next level. And with more to come from the team at Frontier Developments, we are definitely excited and strapped in for the ride

