The Wastelands of Fallout are filled with all sorts of locations. These range from settlements to Vaults, to landmarks filled with monsters. Fallout 76 is no different, and among the many landmarks you’ll find in the Appalachian Wilderness is the Sugar Grove. Here’s the Fallout 76 Sugar Grove location, so you know where to find this mysterious pre-war installation.

Where is the Sugar Grove Location in Fallout 76?

In Fallout 76, Sugar Grove is located to the east of the map, just south-east of Route 63,

Sugar Grove is in the Savage Divide region of West Virginia. This aptly named region is among the largest of the six you’ll explore in the game, stretching all the way from the north of the map to the south, separating it into two.

Sugar Grove itself is found in the west of the Savage Divide, west of Site Alpha and roughly north of National Radio Astronomy Research Center. You can find the installation through exploration, but you’ll also be required to visit as part of One Of Us, the second mission in the Enclave quest line.

What is Sugar Grove?

Officially titled Naval Radio Station Sugar Grove, this installation housed Sugar Grove SigInt. This was ostensibly just another of the many built to support the war effort. However, this unassuming radio station secretly housed a blacksite devoted to homeland security, being one of the most important intelligent facilities in America.

The government used Sugar Grove to monitor Appalachia’s miners for any signs of sedition. This ranged from calls for unionization to communist connections. The facility also experimented with a variety of ethically questionable technology, most notably the Somnus Initiative. This used a combination of drugs and hypnosis to turn participants into sleeper agents.

Ultimately, as with so many pre-war facilities throughout the Fallout universe, Sugar Grove faced a (somewhat ironic) fate. Despite focusing on surveillance, and even successfully identifying a spy operation, Chinese spies eventually infiltrated the facility. They even seized the nuclear code encryption held within.

What to find in Sugar Grove

Sugar Grove has a variety of enemies to face (or avoid), both organic and robotic. While those outside range from levels five to ten, the interior holds enemies ranging from levels twenty to twenty-five, while the boss is an Assaultron who usually levels between 30 and 32.

Luckily, thorough exploration will award you with a variety of terminals, crafting equipment, weapons, and armour to collect. However, it might be worth bringing along some friends to help you against the enemies within.

