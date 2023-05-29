Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has several different stables located around the world map of Hyrule. As Link discovers these stables, they will appear as marked locations on the Purah Pad map. However, it isn’t always super easy to discover these stables along your adventures, especially if you’re seeking out a specific stable for quest purposes or registering a new horse. If you’re wondering about the location of Riverside Stable, we’ve got all the information you’ll need. Here’s everything you need to know about how to find Riverside Stable in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – Riverside Stable Location & How to Find

Stables are very important locations in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. They often have a few Materials to collect, Cooking Pots and fires, and are even make some of the locations that you’ll visit during various quests. They are also the only location in which you can register or take out a horse, so knowing where the different stables are located will come in handy while you’re out and about exploring the wilderness.

Riverside Stable is located in Central Hyrule, and unsurprisingly, is located surrounding a river. To find Riverside Stable, you’ll want to head to the South-Eastern side of Central Hyrule, a relatively short travel from Lookout Landing. The easiest way to reach Riverside Stable is by launching yourself into the air from Lookout Landing’s Skyview Tower and using your glider to travel southeast.

As you travel, make sure to keep an eye out for the river, and then follow it until you come across the stable. As you can see in the screenshot above, Riverside Stable is located directly beside to the river, so it’s quite hard to miss. Regardless, if you get lost along the way, the approximate map co-ordinates are listed below:

0330, -1086, 0010.

Feel free to take a look at the screenshot above to see where the Riverside Stable is on the Hyrule World Map. That’s all there is to it! Now you can get straight to continuing your quests, registering or taking out your horses, and earning more Pony Points along the way.

That’s everything you need to know about how to find Riverside Stable in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. For more helpful gameplay guides, news, and lists, check out the rest of our content here at Twinfinite. We have a wide variety of Zelda topics covering everything you’ll need to assist you on your Tears of the Kingdom adventure, so feel free to scroll down and look through our related links below for more help.

