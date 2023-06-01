Where to Find Lakeside Stable in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Stables are important throughout Hyrule as they give you a place to rest as well as register and retrieve your horse. Nothing is worse than finding the perfect horse, being unsure where to take it, and then losing it. Here’s where to find the Lakeside Stable in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Lakeside Stable Location

The Lakeside Stable is located in the southeastern Faron region of Hyrule. This isn’t quite the rainy weather area, but you might still hit some rain while getting there. You won’t find any nearby wild horses, so this stable is mostly just for retrieving those you already have.

The most annoying part of the stables is that they are not fast travel destinations. However, each is located next to a shrine that can be used instead. In this instance, it’s the Joju-u-u Shrine, though the Sifumim Shrine is also pretty close. The Lakeside Stable lies at 1548, -3541, 0061 for those who prefer direct coordinates. You can easily use the Rabella Wetlands Skyview Tower if you need a quick trip to it.

As with all stables, make sure to talk to the stable master (in this case, Anly) when you arrive to get your free Pony Point. You’re also likely to find Beedle inside if you need to sell off any of your extra materials or valuables.

This is everything you need to know for where to find the Lakeside Stable in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Check out our links below for more stable location guides and where to find the best horses.

