On your travels across Hyrule Kingdom, you’ll come across plenty of Shrines to solve, inhabitants to help, and monsters to smite, but you’ll also discover a multitude of Stables to rest your weary head, register your horse, and buy helpful items from everyone’s favorite trader, Beedle. That being said, some are harder to track down than others. So, for those wondering how to find Woodland Stable in Zelda: TOTK, here’s everything you need to know.

How to Find Woodland Stable in Zelda: TOTK

Basically, the Woodland Stable can be found in the northeast of central Hyrule. That’s quite a large area and doesn’t narrow it down very well, so here’s a map pinpointing its location to make things easier:

If you’re on the lookout for specific coordinates, this is where you’ll find the Woodland Stable: 1070, 1145, 0022.

Interestingly, nearby you’ll find the location of one of the Great Fairy Fountains, which you can visit to upgrade your armor. In addition, Koltin and Kilton are also nearby when you first arrive, and you can visit them to give them your Bubbul Gems, too.

What Does Beedle Sell There?

As Beedle’s offerings vary depending on the Stable you’re in, here’s what he sells at Woodland Stable:

Arrow – 6 Rupees

– 6 Rupees Arrow x 5 – 30 Rupees

– 30 Rupees Brightbloom Seed – 10 Rupees

– 10 Rupees Cold Darner – 10 Rupees

– 10 Rupees Fireproof Lizard – 25 Rupees

– 25 Rupees Hearty Lizard – 100 Rupees

And with that, we come to the end of our guide on where to find Woodland Stable in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. For more, here’s how much damage the Master Sword does and all the elixir recipes in the game. Alternatively, why not take a gander at our further coverage down below before you go.

