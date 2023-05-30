Where Is Kilton in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom? Answered

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

While exploring Hyrule, you’ll encounter many unique characters that will expand your experience in Tears of the Kingdom. In particular, players will meet two brothers who are on a quest to find the mystical Bubbul gems to achieve Koltin’s dream of becoming a Satori. So, if you are currently wondering about the whereabouts of one of these siblings, we’ll show you where to find Kilton in Tears of the Kingdom.

Where to Find Kilton in TOTK

After you get the Bokoblin mask reward from the two brothers, you’ll unlock the Side Adventure, The Search for Koltin. However, you must locate Kilton first to progress further in this mission, using the hint he previously provided. Those unsure where to find this character can go to Tarrey Town near the Akkala region at the coordinates ‘3961, 1640, 0128.’

At the center of the town, you can spot Kilton on a wooden platform where you can speak to him about Koltin.

Aside from the Search for Koltin quest, Kilton also has his own mission with A Monstrous Collection, which mandates you to complete the Mattison’s Independence storyline. For help with this requirement, you can check out our How to Get a New House guide.

Where to Find Koltin in TOTK

Now that you’ve found Kilton, it’s time to search for Koltin northwest of Tarrey Town. The only way to trigger his appearance is by going to the coordinates ‘3659, 2066, 0168’ at night (near the Ulri Mountain Skyview Tower.) You can use the nearby Inn to speed up time quickly if you haven’t reached this point in the day.

You’ll notice Koltin’s colorful balloon from the Skyview Tower, and you can exchange Bubbul gems with him to get exclusive valuables.

That does it for our guide on where to find Kilton in Tears of the Kingdom. For more content, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including how to start Who Goes There.

