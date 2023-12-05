Roblox Pet Simulator 99 Value List

When playing Pet Simulator 99 on Roblox, you will find a number of pets and items you can obtain during the game. Here is our Pet Simulator 99 value list of each available item and pet in the game.

Pet Simulator 99 Pet Eggs Value List

This is a value list of all of the available pets you can find and obtain in Pet Simulator 99, a game you can play on Roblox.

Hyena Egg (Bull, Goat, Bison), Value: 20 Platinum Coins

(Bull, Goat, Bison), Value: 20 Platinum Coins Canyon Egg (Puma, Horse, Puma, Bull, Cowboy Dog), Value: 9 Platinum Coins

(Puma, Horse, Puma, Bull, Cowboy Dog), Value: 9 Platinum Coins Cowboy Egg (Scorpion, Dessert Ram, Puma, Honey Badger), Value: 4 Platinum Coins

(Scorpion, Dessert Ram, Puma, Honey Badger), Value: 4 Platinum Coins Sandstone Egg (Dessert Cat, Camel, Scorpion, Sphinx), Value: 2 Platinum Coins

(Dessert Cat, Camel, Scorpion, Sphinx), Value: 2 Platinum Coins Egyptian Egg (Dino, Hyena, Spitting Dino, Hyena, Fossil Dragon, Dino Cat), Value: 950,000 Gold Bars

(Dino, Hyena, Spitting Dino, Hyena, Fossil Dragon, Dino Cat), Value: 950,000 Gold Bars Fossil Egg (Rhino, Armadillo, Kangaroo, Hyena), Value: 450,000 Gold Bars

(Rhino, Armadillo, Kangaroo, Hyena), Value: 450,000 Gold Bars Cactus Egg (Gorilla, Quokka, Rhino), Value: 300,000 Gold Bars

(Gorilla, Quokka, Rhino), Value: 300,000 Gold Bars Cheetah Egg (Gazelle, Quokka, Cheetah, Rhino), Value: 200,000 Gold Bars

(Gazelle, Quokka, Cheetah, Rhino), Value: 200,000 Gold Bars Zebra Egg (Giraffe, Zebra, African Wild Dog, Cheetah), Value: 150,000 Gold Bars

(Giraffe, Zebra, African Wild Dog, Cheetah), Value: 150,000 Gold Bars Ship Egg (Pirate Cat, Pirate Panda, Pirate Parrot, African Wild Dog), Value: 100,000 Gold Bars

(Pirate Cat, Pirate Panda, Pirate Parrot, African Wild Dog), Value: 100,000 Gold Bars Pirate Egg (Sailor Shark, Pirate Cat, Sailor Dolphin, Hydra Axolotl), Value: 75,000 Gold Bars

(Sailor Shark, Pirate Cat, Sailor Dolphin, Hydra Axolotl), Value: 75,000 Gold Bars Sunny Egg (Turtle in a Bucket, Fish in a Bucket, Sailor Shark, Hydra Axolotl), Value: 50,000 Gold Bars

(Turtle in a Bucket, Fish in a Bucket, Sailor Shark, Hydra Axolotl), Value: 50,000 Gold Bars Sandcastle Egg (Sandcastle Cat, Sandcastle Dog, Fish in a Bucket, Tiki Dominus), Value: 35,000 Gold Bars

(Sandcastle Cat, Sandcastle Dog, Fish in a Bucket, Tiki Dominus), Value: 35,000 Gold Bars Tiki Egg (Luau Cat, Luau Seal, Pineapple Cat, Tiki Dominus), Value: 25,000 Gold Bars

(Luau Cat, Luau Seal, Pineapple Cat, Tiki Dominus), Value: 25,000 Gold Bars Coconut Egg (Flower Gecko, Shark, Midnight Axolotl, Pineapple Cat), Value: 10,000 Gold Bars

(Flower Gecko, Shark, Midnight Axolotl, Pineapple Cat), Value: 10,000 Gold Bars Beach Egg (Moray Eel, Whale Shark, Shark, Midnight Axolotl), Value: 8,500 Gold Bars

(Moray Eel, Whale Shark, Shark, Midnight Axolotl), Value: 8,500 Gold Bars Tropical Egg (Mermaid Cat, Poseidon Dog, Poseidon Corgi), Value: 6,000 Gold Bars

(Mermaid Cat, Poseidon Dog, Poseidon Corgi), Value: 6,000 Gold Bars Atlantis Egg (Kraken, Stingray, Hydra), Value: 3,000 Gold Bars

(Kraken, Stingray, Hydra), Value: 3,000 Gold Bars Anchor Egg (Goldfish, Jellyfish, Mantis Shrimp, Kraken), Value: 1,500 Gold Bars

(Goldfish, Jellyfish, Mantis Shrimp, Kraken), Value: 1,500 Gold Bars Coral Egg (Blue Fish, Green Fish, Goldfish, Axolotuus), Value: 700 Gold Bars

(Blue Fish, Green Fish, Goldfish, Axolotuus), Value: 700 Gold Bars Beach Ball Egg (Seal, Dolphin, Pufferfish, Axolotuus), Value: 350 Gold Bars

(Seal, Dolphin, Pufferfish, Axolotuus), Value: 350 Gold Bars Palm Tree Egg (Gecko, Hippo, Crocodile), Value: 250 Gold Bars

(Gecko, Hippo, Crocodile), Value: 250 Gold Bars Sandcastle Egg (Lemur, Jaguar, Crocodile, King Cobra), Value: 150 Gold Bars

(Lemur, Jaguar, Crocodile, King Cobra), Value: 150 Gold Bars Jungle Egg (Sloth, Lion, Jaguar), Value: 100 Gold Bars

(Sloth, Lion, Jaguar), Value: 100 Gold Bars Mossy Egg (Bobcat, Chimpanzee, Panther, Mystical Fox, Value: 80 Gold Bars

(Bobcat, Chimpanzee, Panther, Mystical Fox, Value: 80 Gold Bars Overgrown Egg (Butterfly, Peacock, Bobcat, Mystical Fox), Value: 40 Gold Bars

(Butterfly, Peacock, Bobcat, Mystical Fox), Value: 40 Gold Bars Crimson Egg (Purple Cobra, Enchanted Deer, Butterfly), Value: 20 Gold Bars

(Purple Cobra, Enchanted Deer, Butterfly), Value: 20 Gold Bars Spirit Egg (Mushroom Raccoon, Enchanted Cat, Enchanted Elephant, Enchanted Deer), Value: 9 Gold Bars

(Mushroom Raccoon, Enchanted Cat, Enchanted Elephant, Enchanted Deer), Value: 9 Gold Bars Mushroom Egg (Slime, Cyclops, Shadow Griffin, Agony), Value: 6 Gold Bars and 500k coins

(Slime, Cyclops, Shadow Griffin, Agony), Value: 6 Gold Bars and 500k coins Sprout Egg (Guilded Raven, Black Widow, Shadow Griffin, Agony), Value: 4 Gold Bars and 500k coins

(Guilded Raven, Black Widow, Shadow Griffin, Agony), Value: 4 Gold Bars and 500k coins Spike Egg (Black Bear, Griffin, Guilded Raven), Value: 2 Gold Bars

(Black Bear, Griffin, Guilded Raven), Value: 2 Gold Bars Grave Egg (Bat, Green Cobra, Willow Wisp), Value: 1 Gold Bar and 500k coins

(Bat, Green Cobra, Willow Wisp), Value: 1 Gold Bar and 500k coins Hut Egg (Sapphire Carbuncle, Demolition Cat, Emerald Carbuncle, Willow Wisp), Value: 1 Gold Bar

(Sapphire Carbuncle, Demolition Cat, Emerald Carbuncle, Willow Wisp), Value: 1 Gold Bar Geode Egg (Mining Dog, Happy Rock, Demolition Cat), Value: 500k coins

(Mining Dog, Happy Rock, Demolition Cat), Value: 500k coins Rock Egg (Platypus, Firefly, Dragon), Value: 350k coins

(Platypus, Firefly, Dragon), Value: 350k coins Dragon Egg (Umbrella Dog, Umbrella Cat, Platypus, Dragon), Value: 200k coins

(Umbrella Dog, Umbrella Cat, Platypus, Dragon), Value: 200k coins Dog Egg (Ugly Duckling, Froggy, Umbrella Dog), Value: 100k coins

(Ugly Duckling, Froggy, Umbrella Dog), Value: 100k coins Cat Egg (Turtle, Ladybug, Hedgehog, Ugly Duckling), Value: 70k coins

(Turtle, Ladybug, Hedgehog, Ugly Duckling), Value: 70k coins Corgi Egg (Cow, Flamingo, Ladybug), Value: 45k coins

(Cow, Flamingo, Ladybug), Value: 45k coins Blossom Egg (White Bunny, Chicken, Flamingo), Value: 20,000 Coins

(White Bunny, Chicken, Flamingo), Value: 20,000 Coins Acorn Egg (Piggy, Scarecrow Cat, Llama), Value: 9,500 Coins

(Piggy, Scarecrow Cat, Llama), Value: 9,500 Coins Hive Egg (Bee, Turkey, Scarecrow Cat), Value: 6,000 Coins

(Bee, Turkey, Scarecrow Cat), Value: 6,000 Coins Pumpkin Egg (Lamb, Raccoon, Fox), Value: 4,000 Coins

(Lamb, Raccoon, Fox), Value: 4,000 Coins Wood Egg (Squirrel, Bear, Tiger), Value: 1,500 Coins

(Squirrel, Bear, Tiger), Value: 1,500 Coins Grass Egg (Elephant, Parrot, Tiger), Value: 650 Coins

(Elephant, Parrot, Tiger), Value: 650 Coins Paw Egg (Dalmatian, Ducky, Monkey, Parrot, Value: 250 Coins

(Dalmatian, Ducky, Monkey, Parrot, Value: 250 Coins Spotted Egg (Bunny, Chick, Dalmatian), Value: 150 Coins

(Bunny, Chick, Dalmatian), Value: 150 Coins Cracked Egg (Dog, Corgi, Cat, Axolotl), Value: 90 Coins

Pet Simulator 99 Items Value List

This is a value list of all of the available items you can find and obtain in Pet Simulator 99.

Royalty Charm , Value: 500k gems

, Value: 500k gems Fire Dragon Hoverboard , Value: 200k gems

, Value: 200k gems Clan Voucher , Value: 150k gems

, Value: 150k gems Glittering Charm , Value: 120k gems

, Value: 120k gems Balloon Hoverboard , Value: 100k gems

, Value: 100k gems Strength Charm , Value: 90k gems

, Value: 90k gems Cat Hoverboard , Value: 70k gems

, Value: 70k gems Diamonds Charm , Value: 60k gems

, Value: 60k gems Bonus Charm , Value: 50k gems

, Value: 50k gems Coins Charm , Value: 40k gems

, Value: 40k gems Booth Slot Voucher , Value: 35k gems

, Value: 35k gems High-Tech Hoverboard , Value: 35k gems

, Value: 35k gems Crystal Key , Value: 12k gems

, Value: 12k gems Spinny Wheel Ticket , Value: 9k gems

, Value: 9k gems Agility Charm , Value: 7k gems

, Value: 7k gems Large Gift Bag , Value: 6k gems

, Value: 6k gems Gift Bag , Value: 3k gems

, Value: 3k gems Fortune Flag , Value: 2k gems

, Value: 2k gems Giant Coin Jar , Value: 1.7k gems

, Value: 1.7k gems Nametag , Value: 1.5k gems

, Value: 1.5k gems TNT Crate , Value: 1k gems

, Value: 1k gems Diamonds Flag , Value: 800 gems

, Value: 800 gems Coins Flag , Value: 600

, Value: 600 TNT , Value: 500

, Value: 500 Hasty Flag , Value: 500

, Value: 500 Magnet Flag , Value: 500

, Value: 500 Magic Coin Jar , Value: 400 gems

, Value: 400 gems Comet , Value: 300

, Value: 300 Basic Coin Jar , Value: 300 gems

, Value: 300 gems Squeaky Toy , Value: 250 gems

, Value: 250 gems Rainbow Fruit, Value: 200 gems

Pet Simulator 99 Enchant Book Value List

This is a value list of all of the available enchant books you can find and obtain in Pet Simulator 99.

Huge Hunter , Value: 1M gems

, Value: 1M gems Shiny Hunter , Value: 1M gems

, Value: 1M gems Chest Breaker , Value: 750k gems

, Value: 750k gems Chest Mimic , Value: 500k gems

, Value: 500k gems Fortune , Value: 450k gems

, Value: 450k gems Lucky Block , Value: 300k gems

, Value: 300k gems Exotic Pet , Value: 200k gems

, Value: 200k gems Diamonds V , Value: 110k gems

, Value: 110k gems Lucky Eggs V , Value: 100k gems

, Value: 100k gems Midas Touch , Value: 90k gems

, Value: 90k gems Fireworks , Value: 75k gems

, Value: 75k gems Coins V , Value: 60k gems

, Value: 60k gems Lightning , Value: 50k gems

, Value: 50k gems Strong Pets V , Value: 50k gems

, Value: 50k gems Blast , Value: 35k gems

, Value: 35k gems Treasure Hunter V , Value: 30k gems

, Value: 30k gems Criticals V , Value: 20k gems

, Value: 20k gems Tap Power V , Value: 20k gems

, Value: 20k gems Speed V, Value: 10k gems

Image Source: Roblox Corporation via BIG Games Pets

As you can see, in the world of Pet Simulator 99 there are all sorts of pets, items, and other valuables. We sincerely hope that our value list will help you decide what items or pets you’ll pursue, and how much will that cost you.