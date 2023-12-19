How to Get Golden Fishing Rod in Pet Simulator 99

Looking to get the Golden Fishing Rod in Pet Simulator 99? This sequel to the beloved Pet Simulator X brings over plenty of rare items, which won’t come easy during your adventure. In this guide, we’ll give you some specifics on tracking down and using the Golden Fishing Rod.

Golden Fishing Rod Location in Pet Simulator 99

The only place to get the Golden Fishing Rod in Pet Simulator 99 is from merchant slots and minigames.

Unlike most other fishing rods in the game, you can’t always buy this specific item using currency. Instead, you have to play minigames and hope you win it as a prize. The odds are, of course, incredibly low. Therefore, it’s bound to take plenty of grinding until you get lucky.

That said, you can find the Golden Fishing Rod at merchant slots, but they need to be fully upgraded at level 5. This means only the most hardcore players will ever find the opportunity to buy it – let alone having enough cash to actually pay for it.

As such, the most reliable, and faster, option is to grind through minigames. These include various themed obby levels, as well as planting seeds and riding mine carts. Though it’s not specified which minigames can offer the Golden Fishing Rod as a reward, you can imagine it’ll be the harder ones that harbor the best prizes.

Image Source: Roblox

What Does the Golden Fishing Rod Do?

The Golden Fishing Rod in Pet Simulator 99 is the only three-star rod in the game. While it doesn’t seem to come with any specific performance buffs, it allows you to catch the highest quality items in the fishing minigame, which appears in Area 27.

That means you’ll have access to potential loot like the Huge Posiedon Corgi pet, spinny wheel tickets, and any manner of potions and gifts. It’s the best way to grind for high-level resources to enhance your pet collecting abilities, so getting the Golden Fishing Rod is a must.

That’s all for this guide. For more on the game, check out our Pet Simulator 99 value list, plus how to get the Midas Touch.