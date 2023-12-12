Pet Simulator 99 Midas Touch: Value & How to Get

Diving into the latest Roblox titles from BIG Games, you’re bound to stumble across Midas Touch in Pet Simulator 99. This enchant was added in a recent update, and is already quite hard to stumble upon. In this guide, we’ll give you some tips!

Pet Simulator 99 Midas Touch Value

Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite

The Midas Touch enchant in Pet Simulator 99 has a value of roughly 200k gems, as per recent trading listings in the game’s Discord server.

This price will no doubt fluctuate, especially because it’s is still a fairly new enchant. You can find some listings going as low as 180k gems, but expect to fork out plenty of in-game gems to get your hands on it.

How to Use Pet Simulator 99 Midas Touch

The most reliable way to get the Midas Touch enchant is by opening chests. As per some users on Reddit, hunting down as many chests as possible is a good bet:

Once you’ve got Midas Touch, you can activate it to unlock its boost. When active, there’s a chance that any breakable item will turn to gold when destroyed, hugely increasing its sell value by five times. As such, if you get lucky, it’s practically a way to print money.

That leaves you with two options. You can either destroy as many chests as possible to get the contents inside, or save up your gems to make a trade. Either way, you’ll have one of the best enchants in the game.

