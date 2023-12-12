how-to-go-to-trading-plaza-in-pet-simulator-99

With all the pets you can obtain in Pet Simulator 99, getting the ones you want isn’t easy. The normal way is hatching eggs, but there’s also trading at the aptly named Trading Plaza.

You can also pick up some pretty sweet loot, too. If that sounds good, here’s how to go to the Trading Plaza in Pet Simulator 99.

How to Unlock Trading Plaza in Pet Simulator 99

In order to unlock the Trading Plaza in Pet Simulator 99, there’s a long road ahead of you. It won’t be accessible until you’ve unlocked a fair number of areas, so let’s get started right away:

First, unlock Area 25 (Tiki). Tiki (Area 25) costs quite a few gold bars to unlock—a whopping 750,000 to be precise, which is no small potatoes. You can check your progress along the top. We highly suggest using Potions, Fruits, Enchants, and the best pets available to reach Area 25. Use your first Rebirth. Once you’ve reached Area 25, you can use your first Rebirth. In the process, you’ll also acquire the Castle Key. Unlock the Castle. On your way to Area 25, you’ll have actually passed the Castle already. It is located all the way back at Area 3. Simply march up to the door, click or tap the lock, and you are in! You’re free to check everything out as you see fit. Enter the Trading Plaza. To enter the Trading Plaza in Pet Simulator 99, all you need to do is step through the Trading Plaza portal. You’ll see right as you come inside, straight ahead. You can’t miss it!

There you have it: what it takes to unlock the Trading Plaza in Pet Simulator 99. It’s definitely worth the effort, seeing as you can not only trade pets, but items as well, like enchantments and potions. You can also unload unwanted items to other players by running your own booth. In fact, we have a helpful guide on item and pet values in PS99. Sadly, there are no codes for PS99, though!