How to Get Huge Hunter Pet in Pet Simulator 99

If you are playing Pet Simulator 99, then I’m sure you are a passionate collector of cute pets. Among you, there are surely lovers of large pets and we have just the right thing for you. Here is how to get Huge Hunter in Pet Simulator 99 on Roblox.

What Is Huge Hunter in Pet Simulator 99?

Image Source: BIG Games Pets

Huge Hunter is a tradable Enchant that can be obtained in Pet Simulator 99. It was actually added to the game on December 1, 2023.

While equipped, the Huge Hunter enchant increases the odds of hatching Active Huge Pets by 25 percent. The current amount you will need to set aside for the Huge Hunter enchant is two million gems.

Enchant Rarities in Pet Simulator 99

There are seven different rarities of enchants in total and they can be equipped in Pet Simulator 99. Here is the list of all enchant rarities in Pet Simulator 99 on Roblox.

Basic

Rare

Epic

Legendary

Exotic

Exclusive

Basic items can basically be found all around the game map, while the Exotic and Exclusive items are the rarest type of items you can obtain. The rest are moderately distributed around the world.

How To Get Huge Pets in Pet Simulator 99

Huge pets are extremely rare, but very powerful pets you can add to your collection. The fact that they are taller than your in-game character also speaks in favor of their strength, so consider yourself lucky if you have even one of these by your side.

There are a couple of ways to get a huge pet in Pet Simulator 99. The first and safest one is to redeem a promo code that can be found with the official Pet Simulator toys and merchandise.

If you are an experienced player of this Roblox franchise and have played the previous version of the game, Pet Simulator X, then maybe you already have a Huge Pet there. You can transfer it to Pet Simulator 99 using the Pet Box. But do remember that this is a limited-time offer and you can do the transfer until June 2024.

As you progress through the game and increase your number of playing hours, you will surely notice that there are a lot of enchants you can equip that can help you in various ways. So the best advice we can give you is to be patient, roam around the map, and check your surroundings. Your future pets are waiting!