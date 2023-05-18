How to Get a New House in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Image Source: Nintendo

For the first time in The Legend of Zelda series, Breath of the Wild gave Link a specific home; a place to rest and recuperate as he defeated evil. While players can revisit it, they’re also able to get an entirely new house in Tears of the Kingdom. Here’s how.

How To Obtain a New House in Tears of the Kingdom

There are two basic steps to getting a new house for Link in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. The first is to progress through the ‘Mattison’s Independence’ side quest, which ultimately allows you to purchase a housing package from Rhondson for 1,500 Rupees. This involves the following:

Travel to Tarrey Town by Akkala Highlands to speak to Hudson and Rhondson. The pair are worried about their daughter, Mattison, and ask Link to spend time with her. This begins the aforementioned ‘Mattison’s Independence’ side quest. Find Mattison. She’ll either be roaming around Tarrey Town or in her room, just above where Hudson and Rhondson can be found. This begins a short tour of the town, with players needing to tell two NPCs what the Gerudo word for ‘Grandma’ is. The correct answer is ‘Vaba’. Mattison will then take players to visit Hudson at work, but is stopped by a guard whose eyes players have to cover. This can be done with the small plank of wood nearby. Once this is complete, talk to Mattison who can now bypass the guard. Now players must meet Mattison near Hudson, who is next to the Hot Air Balloon opposite the Tram. Hudson will ask for 10 Sundelions to paint the balloon. These can be acquired from the worksite nearby if players do not have sufficient numbers already in their inventory. This completes the side quest, meaning players can return to Rhondson, who offers a house to Link at a cost of 1,500 Rupees. Accept the offer and purchase the house!

The second step is to actually construct the house now that it has been purchased from Rhondson. This involves the following:

Meet the NPC spawned by the plot of land you’ve just purchased. This is next to Rasitakiwak Shrine, by Kaepora Pass. Speak to the NPC, which starts the building process. Attach two rooms together using the Ultrahand ability. Go back and speak to the NPC again. They will perform an inspection of the two attached rooms and Rhondson will then do the same. After this second inspection, players will be given a plethora of options to customize their home. These include adding a paddock for your horse, a kitchen to cook recipes and much, much more.

That’s all there is to know about getting a new house for Link in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. It gives the protagonist a humble abode to enjoy and lets players flex their creative muscles in the 2023 title. For everything else, including how to find Spicy Peppers, Endura Carrots and a Boomerang, stay tuned to our Zelda coverage.

