How to Get Spicy Peppers in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Tears of the Kingdom brings back multiple features from The Legend of Zelda series, including Spicy Peppers. The items can be used to make a series of food items that give Link cold resistance, meaning he’s better equipped to explore freezing cold areas like Hebra. Here’s how to find and get Spicy Peppers in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Where to Get Spicy Peppers in Tears of the Kingdom

Much like in Breath of the Wild, they are scattered all around the environments Link explores, but are particularly prevalent in certain areas. In Tears of the Kingdom, players will find that they’re especially common around Gutanbac Shrine.

Thankfully, there is a more reliable method to locate and accumulate your Spicy Pepper collection, ensuring Link won’t get too chilli (pun intended) when he explores colder regions. To do so, follow the below instructions and find more:

Acquire the Purah Pad and Sensor+ Upgrades. These are provided by Robbie, a character whom players will encounter early on. The Purah Pad is given to players at the Hyrule Field Chasm, while the Sensor+ Upgrade for the Pad is acquired by taking photographs of five different creatures. Once you have the upgraded Purah Pad, locate a Spicy Pepper anywhere. Zoom in on it with your camera, waiting for it to be identified and its name appears on your screen. Take a picture of the item, adding it to your Compendium. Open your map and open the Compendium. Find and select the now-added Spicy Pepper option, making it the target for your upgraded Purah Pad. Continue exploring, letting the sensor guide you to others (via the radar and a beeping system). Collect the Peppers as you find them!

There’s a number of recipes the item can be used in, which is where TOTK’s new Recipe Book enters the equation. Using this information on how to locate and get Spicy Peppers in Tears of the Kingdom, you can get cooking and ensure Link doesn’t get too cold as he explores everything the epic sequel offers.

