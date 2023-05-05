You Won’t Need to Worry About Remembering Recipes in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Image Source: Nintendo

Forget the ability to fuse items together, phase through ceilings, or craft boats and airships in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. If there’s one mechanic every fan has desperately needed, it was a handy-dandy cookbook. Well, our prayers have been answered and Nintendo delivered with easy-to-read cooking recipes!

The official Nintendo UK Twitter account shared the new mechanic via a screenshot, giving us a clear view of the cooking recipes coming to Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. It gives players a breakdown of the ingredients, what it creates, as well as the hearts and buffs it provides. Of course, this won’t stop you from making dubious food, if that’s what you’re hungry for (I know I am!)

Forgotten how to cook your favourite dish? Use the new Recipe Book in The Legend of #Zelda: #TearsOfTheKingdom to see which ingredients you need. pic.twitter.com/33OvD6PkvZ — Nintendo UK (@NintendoUK) May 5, 2023

This is a welcomed change from Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. You no longer have to take screenshots of your questionable food (and risk filling the Switch’s small internal storage too quickly) or look up recipes online. After tossing a few ingredients together, the recipe is saved in the Recipe Book.

What isn’t clear is whether or not there will be an instant cook option. The screenshot doesn’t have a button prompt stating otherwise, but it’s still a possibility. It may be an action only available when Link is at a cooking pot, for example, but that’s just speculation. Unless Nintendo confirms it, assume it won’t be an option.

Nonetheless, cooking recipes in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is a quality-of-life change worth celebrating.

Tears of the Kingdom will release exclusively on Nintendo Switch on May 12, 2023. The game will give players new tools, such as the Ultrahand and Fuse abilities. The former will allow players to create vehicles and other mechanical devices. The latter can be used to create more powerful and durable weapons than the ones they find around the world, which will likely address the weapon durability complaints that surrounded Breath of the Wild.

