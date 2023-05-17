Image Source: Nintendo

Consumables and food items form an integral part of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, with different ingredients giving Link tangible bonuses in different areas. Here’s how to get Endura Carrots in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, including their precise locations and what they can be used for.

Where To Find Endura Carrots in Tears of the Kingdom

Endura Carrots have featured in Zelda titles in the past and return in Tears of the Kingdom, meaning they shouldn’t be too difficult for seasoned players to locate, identify and whip up into something beneficial (and tasty).

Specifically, the best way to find Endura Carrots in Tears of the Kingdom is to identify and visit cherry blossom trees. These guarantee a carrot on the ground beneath them and are generally easy to locate because of their striking visuals.

In fact, one of the best locations for cherry blossom trees – and therefore Endura Carrots – is Satori Mountain. This can be found west of Lookout Landing and guarantees four carrots to players who visit and explore competently.

Image Credit: Nintendo via Twinfinite

There are a couple of other ways for players to get Endura Carrots – namely by farming them in your own plots or by getting as quest rewards. Neither are as common or simple as using cherry blossom trees though, so that’s certainly going to be the main route to carrots for most players.

Once you’ve got your orange vegetables you can use them in a host of recipes, from soups to fried greens. They offer a big boost to Link’s stamina, making them a very useful ingredient.

That’s everything to know about locating, using and getting Endura Carrots in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. For everything else on Nintendo’s 2023 title, including finding Spicy Peppers or every cooking recipe, stick with us.

About the author

Joe Craven Joe is a writer and publisher based in England. He loves history, video games and football. As you read this, he's probably reading about an obscure war, playing a video game or moaning about Leeds United. More Stories by Joe Craven

