Out of the many weapons in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, the boomerang takes a fair amount of skill to use. One bad throw, one misstep, and you can lose the weapon for good. It’s still a useful weapon to have though, especially when you’re short on arrows and need to distance yourself. Knowing how to get a boomerang in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is the first step to being prepared for the road ahead.

Boomerang Locations in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Picking up a boomerang or two in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom early on is actually pretty easy. You can do it immediately after leaving the tutorial area. From Center Hyrule, you’ll need to make your way east, to Lanayry, specifically the Lanayru Wetlands. There are two locations very near one another that boomerangs will spawn at.

With that said, it would be wise to come at least somewhat prepared. A good weapon and some food will do you just fine. To obtain a boomerang from either location, you’ll have to fight for it. They’re being wielded by lowly Lizalfos.

Out of the two locations, the boomerang located west of Mercay Island is far easier to obtain. The wooden structure to the east is home to Lizalfos, hostile constructs, and bokoblins. However, you can avoid most of the enemies and just make a beeline to the Lizalfos at the back of the structure.

Well, folks, that is all there is to know on how to get a boomerang in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Before you head back to the main quest, don’t forget to complete the Jonsau Shrine on Mercay Island. There’s also Splash Fruit scattered all over the Lanayru regions, which have a variety of uses. For more help, check out the ToTK guides using the links below.

