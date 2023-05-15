Jonsau Puzzle Solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – How to Solve & Hidden Chest Location

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

There is a massive number of shrines this time around for Link to solve. They all offer a challenge of vastly varied difficulty. The best part of these shrines is that they will also teach you new ways to interact with the world that might not be clear when you first walk in. For those who need it, we are doing solution guides for all of the shrines. Here is the full walkthrough for the Jonsau Shrine in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Jonsau Shrine Walkthrough

The Jonsau Shrine can be found east of Lookout Landing (where you get the Paraglider) at the coordinates 1741, 0019, 0025. It is also only a small distance northeast of Tukarok Shrine.

Part One

Use the Ultrahand to push the ball underwater at the furthest depth right under the button. When you have it placed properly, release the ball, which should shoot up and into the button.

Part Two

Make sure you carry the ball with you into the next part. There will be a construct to fight, but otherwise, this part of the puzzle has the exact same solution as part one.

After going through the part one gate, you’ll find the hidden chest in the water to the left of the first corner.

Part Three

You’ll want to follow the same technique as before. Place the ball into the water at the very bottom, right in front of the vertical track. Release the ball and launch it into the platform above to knock it into the water.

Quickly swim to it and use Recall to return the platform where it was so you can get up there. Now, drop to the other side to get the Light of Blessing and finish the shrine.

Thus concludes our full walkthrough of the Jonsau Shrine in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. For more guides to help Link survive Hyrule’s wilds, check out our links below.

