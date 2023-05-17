How to Get Splash Fruits in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Splash Fruits are surprisingly useful in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.
As if Breath of the Wild didn’t have enough items, Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom went and added even more, like the strangely-shaped Splash Fruit. Like many of the foods and items, this little fruit has a myriad of uses. You can dowse targets in water, cook it for a temporary swimming speed buff, and a special use that we’ll go over shortly. If you’re set on discovering every secret in Hyrule, you’ll need to know how to get Splash Fruit in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.
Splash Fruit Locations in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
It’s possible to find Splash Fruit here and there all over Hyrule, but it appears in greater numbers in the eastern to northeastern zones. You’ll want to focus your search in and around the Lanayru regions.
I personally like to scout the Lanayru Wetlands, as they appear quite frequently in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Stay clear of the Millennio Sandbar though, unless you want to tackle a Lynel. Another good spot is just outside the Upland Zorana Skyview Tower. Make a big sweep around the tower and you’ll take home well over a dozen Splash Fruits.
What you’re looking for are small trees with yellow leaves. Dangling from the branches are as many as three teal-colored Splash Fruits. If you come across one, do a quick scan because there’s a really good chance two or even three more Splash Fruit trees are nearby.
Now, there’s more to Splash Fruit than dowsing targets in water. Tossing together 4 Splash Fruits and a single slice of raw meat grants a nice 8-minute swim speed buff. It also washes away sludge, the same kind that’s blocking the entrance to the Upland Zorana Skyview Tower. With a single Splash Fruit, you’ll quickly unlock another fast travel location.
That wraps up everything you need to know on how to get Splash Fruit in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. The Lanayru regions are brimming with Splash Fruit trees, so you won’t have any problem finding a few. For more help, check out the TOTK guides using the links below.
About the author
- Where to Get Bombs in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom (& How to Use Them)
- How to Save in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom
- How Old is Purah in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom? Answered
- Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Utsushok Shrine Guide: How to Solve the Puzzle
- Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Joju-u-u Shrine Guide: How to Solve the Puzzle