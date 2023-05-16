Image Source: Nintendo

There are tons of side quests and adventures to tackle in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, but trying to figure out how to trigger each one isn’t exactly easy. Some of these quests are required in order to access a few key features as well, so we’re here to help. Here’s how to start the quest titled Who Goes There? in Tears of the Kingdom.

How to Trigger Who Goes There? in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

If you’ve been wondering how you can respec Link’s Heart Containers and Stamina Vessels in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you’ve probably already heard that you need to complete a little quest titled Who Goes There?, but for whatever reason, Jerrin just isn’t giving you the quest prompt you need.

To start the quest, speak with the NPC named Scorpis, who’s standing at the top of the ladder leading down to the Emergency Shelter in Lookout Landing. Ask him for the latest, and he’ll inform you of what’s been going on with the various NPCs in the area. You’ll need to complete quests for Josha and Robbie, as well as Gralens, and once you’ve ticked those off, he’ll then tell you that Jerrin may have some new info for you.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Once Scorpis mentions Jerrin, head down the ladder to the Emergency Shelter to speak with her, and she’ll give you the quest Who Goes There?, allowing you to go on a little journey to find the cursed statue and access the ability to respec Link’s Heart Containers and Stamina Vessels.

That’s all you need to know about how to start Who Goes There? in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.

