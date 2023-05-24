How to Get Hearty Lizards In Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Image Credit: Nintendo

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has a massive variety of different Materials for Link to find, collect, purchase, and sell. These Materials are essential for cooking dishes to restore Link’s health or grant him boosts to his abilities. However, some of these Materials are much more difficult to find than others. If you’re wondering how to find Hearty Lizards in Zelda: TOTK, look no further; we have all the information you’ll need. Here’s everything you need to know.

Where to Find Hearty Lizards in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The easiest place to find and get Hearty Lizards in Tears of the Kingdom is from Beedle, the travelling merchant who sells all kinds of different critters that are rare to find out in the wilderness of Hyrule. Beedle can be found at all Horse Stable locations in the game, where he will sell Hearty Lizards for 100 Rupees each.

While Hearty Lizards are the most expensive item that Beedle sells, this price is actually pretty fair, considering how hard they are to find out in the wild. However, if you’re lacking in Rupees and want to take on the task of tracking down some Hearty Lizards for yourself, there are a couple of different locations you can scout.

The first place you can search for them is Gerudo Highlands, located in the southwest side of the Hyrule map. The second location where you can get Hearty Lizards in the wild is East Necluda, located on the southeast side of the Hyrule map. In both of these locations, you will have the best luck in finding Hearty Lizards sitting on trees, or rocks around the area.

What to Do With Them in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Explained

Hearty Lizards can be cooked with any other Monster Part to create a Hearty Elixir. Hearty Elixirs are very useful items that will restore HP to Link when consumed as well as provide extra temporary hearts of health. This can be extremely helpful if you need to temporarily buff Link’s HP to go up against a big boss fight or complete a tricky quest.

To make a Hearty Elixir, you can either use a ready-to-cook Cooking Pot such as the one in the underground bunker at Lookout Landing, or you can create a functioning Cooking Pot by making and lighting a fire and placing the Cooking Pot over top. Then just simply head into your inventory and select the Hearty Lizard and Monster Part, place them into the Cooking Pot, and then just wait a couple seconds for the dish to cook. Now you’ll have a Hearty Elixir to add to your inventory, easy as that.

So, there you have it. We hope this helped answer your query about how to find Hearty Lizards in Zelda: TOTK. For more, here’s how to find Grizzlemaw Bears. Otherwise, go ahead and check out our further coverage down below.

