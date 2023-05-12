How & Where to Buy & Sell Items in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Image Credit: Nintendo via Twinfinite

You will pick up and discover all sorts of objects during your adventure in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Many of them will be cooking materials that you can eat to regain health, but there are some goods that are meant to be sold. If you want to know how and where to buy and sell items in Tears of the Kingdom, this guide can explain this mechanic in detail.

How to Purchase and Sell Items in Tears of the Kingdom

You buy and sell items by talking to various shop owners and traveling merchants you encounter in Hyrule. The first store that you will most likely see is Mub’s shop in the Lookout Landing.

If you want to sell some of your collections, you can simply speak to shop owners. They will say several lines of dialogue, and then you will be given the option to exchange your items for some Rupees. You can see how much each object is worth by looking at the number beside the diamond symbol.

Image Credit: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Generally, you want to keep edible ingredients to cook meals and monster drops for crafting. The best goods to sell are precious gems, such as Ruby and Opal, because they are expensive and do not offer any other use.

When visiting a store, you can purchase items by approaching the objects featured on the shelves. The game will show the details of the material in front of you, and you can buy the goods by pressing the A button. If you’re not interested, you can just walk away, and the floating menu will disappear.

Image Credit: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Unlike shop owners, traveling merchants do not have physical stores, and you can buy and sell items by simply speaking to them. Luckily, many vendors in Hyrule are not picky and will accept any objects you sell. They also seem to have deep pockets, so you can safely sell thousands of Rupees worth of goods.

On the other hand, their item selections are usually extremely limited. There are also a number of merchants who only offer rare objects that you can’t find in other places.

That is everything you need to know about how and where to buy and sell items in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Twinfinite has more Zelda content that may pique your interest, so be sure to read them before leaving to purchase new equipment.

Related Posts