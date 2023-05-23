Where to Find Grizzlemaw Bears in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Hyrule Kingdom is bursting at the seams with a variety of diverse flora and fauna. One inhabitant is a grizzly carnivore known as a Grizzlemaw Bear. If you’re on the hunt for this rare beast and you’re wondering how to find a Grizzlemaw Bear in TOTK, we’ve got you covered. Below, we’ll clue you in. So, without further delay, let’s get into it!

How to Find a Grizzlemaw Bear in TOTK

Specifically, they largely reside in the elevated, rocky terrain of the Hebra Mountains and the Gerudo Highlands. For those unsure where exactly these regions are, worry not. To be precise, the Hebra Mountains are in the northwest of Hyrule. Meanwhile, the Gerudo Highlands are in the southwest.

That being said, the one that we found was in the west of central Hyrule. For an exact map location, here’s where we found our first Grizzlemaw Bear:

How to Kill a Grizzlemaw Bear Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Unlike much of the other wildlife you meet in TOTK, the Grizzlemaw Bear can be extremely aggressive when they come face-to-face with Link. As they can be dangerous up close, we’d suggest keeping your distance and using your Bow and Arrow to weaken your target before going in for the kill with a strong melee weapon.

Interestingly, unlike other enemies, the grizzly bear doesn’t possess a health bar, meaning you’ll have to just keep wailing on it. While they are a pretty formidable force, they’re not impervious to damage so keep at it and you’ll soon put ol’ Boo-Boo Bear six feet under.

What Do They Drop?

Usually, Grizzlemaw Bears drop the following items when killed:

Raw Gourmet Meat

Raw Prime Meat

Hearty Salmon

However, from our experience, we defeated our bear with fire arrows resulting in it dropping Seared Gourmet Steak.

And with that, we come to the conclusion of our guide on how to find a Grizzlemaw Bear in Zelda: TOTK. For more, here’s how to kill Gloom Hands easily. Otherwise, feel free to explore our related coverage down below.

