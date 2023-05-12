Image Source: Nintendo

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has a wide variety of items that can be gathered, crafted and fused on your adventure. One of these core materials is Wood, which can be earned by cutting trees. If you’re wondering how to cut down trees and gather up this material for yourself, we’ve got all the information you’ll need. Here’s how to cut trees for Wood in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

How to Cut Trees for Wood in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Explained

In Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Wood is easy to obtain by simply cutting down trees. Plenty of trees are scattered about in most areas, so you should never run out of suitable targets. To start cutting down trees and obtaining the Wood material, you’ll first need to equip an Axe.

If you do not have an Axe in your inventory, there are quite a few floating around the Great Sky Island near campfires and NPC locations that you can pick up. Soldier Constructs can also be found wielding a variety of different weapons, so if you notice one holding an Axe, you can defeat the Soldier Construct and claim the Axe as your own.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Once you have your Axe equipped, walk up to any tree and swing at it with an attack. After two to three swings, the tree will successfully be chopped into a log, and drop any additional items, such as Tree Branches, Apples, and Korok Leaves.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Logs have unique uses, primarily in Ultrahand crafting, but can also be further harvested and turned into Wood. To turn the log into the Wood material, you just need to hit it with another couple of swings. After doing so, the log will break, and the Wood will generate, allowing you to pick it up and add it to your inventory by pressing A.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Every log that you chop will grant 1-2 bundles of Wood, so harvesting and stocking up on this material is fairly easy, as long as the durability of your Axe remains in good shape.

That’s everything you need to know about how to cut trees for Wood in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. For more helpful gameplay guides, news, and lists, check out the rest of our content here at Twinfinite. We have a wide variety of Zelda topics covering everything you’ll need to assist you on your Tears of the Kingdom adventure, so feel free to scroll down and look through our related links below for more help.

