How to Get to Hateno Village in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

During your adventure in Hyrule, you will be able to visit various settlements scattered throughout the continent. Among them is Hateno Village, which has become the center of fashion due to a new resident. If you want to know how to get to Hateno Village in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, this guide can offer you some help.

Reaching Hateno Village in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Hateno Village is located in the southeastern part of the Lanaryu region. The best way to reach this settlement is to launch yourself from the nearest Skyview Towers, such as Rabella Wetlands or Mount Lanaryu.

If you’re a fan of walking, you can also follow the eastern road from the Duelling Peaks Stable. With this method, you will also encounter Kakariko Village on your way to Hateno.

However, I still suggest gliding your way toward the settlement. Even if you don’t have enough stamina to reach the village, you can still cut a lot of distance to your destination by using your Paraglider.

When you arrive, remember to interact with the Zanmik shrine. You don’t have to enter and complete the puzzle to activate the teleportation point. Just touch the glowing green symbol, and you will be able to fast-travel to Hateno Village.

That is everything you need to know about how to get to Hateno Village in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Before you leave to visit this settlement, consider checking other Zelda contents below.

