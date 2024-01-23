With Palworld up and running, players are now roaming all over the open world in search of Pals. There are 113 Pals to catch in Early Access, and more are expected in the full version. Here is our guide on how to get Kitsun in Palworld.

How To Find Kitsun in Palworld

Kitsun is a rare spawn Fire Pal. It’s a bit of a tricky task to catch it, but it is not impossible. There are two ways to find Kitsun in Palworld:

Find it in the open world map and catch it

Hatch it from an Egg

To locate Kitsun in the open world, you have to go to an area on the top of a mountain found in the middle of the map. To get there, find the Free Pal Alliance Tower Entrance waypoint.

Image Source: Map Genie via Twinfinite

When you get to the top of the mountain, you’ll have to wait until nighttime to catch Kitsun in Palworld. Don’t forget to bring with you warm clothes and food, because it can get really cold and snowy on the mountain.

However, don’t be too surprised if you don’t find Kitsun in this location. It is one of the rarest spawns and you may have to come back to the mountain a few times to find it.

The other method you can try to add Kitsun to your Paldeck in Palworld is to hatch it from the Egg. Although this isn’t a guaranteed way to catch a Kitsun either, try to hatch Kitsun out of two types of Scorching Eggs:

Large Scorching Egg

Standard Scorching Egg

These are basically the only ways to find Kitsun in Palworld. It is worth the effort since Kitsun is very useful in combat with its fireballs. Also, Kitsun is a mountable Pal you can fly, and the best thing is you won’t feel either cold or heat while riding it.