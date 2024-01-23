How to Get & Use Repair Kit in Palworld

Like other survival games, you will craft various items as you attempt to survive on Palpagos Island in Palworld. One of the most important tools you will need to have at your base is a Repair Kit, and in this guide, we’ll explain how to get and use this item.

How to Get Repair Kit in Palworld

You can get a Repair Kit by unlocking its recipe at the Technology skill tree level 3. Like other tools, you must use a Workstation to craft this item, and it requires three Fibers and three Stones.

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

If you don’t have enough Technology Points to unlock the recipe, you can get more by leveling up your character. Another viable method is to discover a new Fast Travel point that appears as a tall white statue. There are 57 Fast Travel points scattered around the map, and if you can unlock all of them you can get 57 Technology Points.

How to Use Repair Kit in Palworld

Repair Kits can be used to fix broken or destroyed structures on your base. Each structure has its own health bar, and it will get reduced every time it receives damage.

Although your base is usually safe, you will sometimes encounter raids, where enemies will attack your camp. Besides injuring your Pals, they can also cause damage to various structures in the area.

If they manage to reduce a structure’s HP bar to zero, it will get destroyed. At this point, you can either build a new one, or you can use a Repair Kit to fix the damage. I recommend you perform a thorough check on your structure each time you survive a raid to ensure there is no significant damage.

That covers everything you need to know about Repair Kits. For more Palworld content, you can check our guide on the best farming Pals you need to have on your base.