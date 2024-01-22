Best Pals for Farming in Palworld

Put those Pals to work on your base and you will never be short of the essential resources to survive in Palworld! If you are looking for the best Pal for Farming jobs then keep reading. We know exactly who you need.

Best Farming Pals in Palworld

The best Pals you can assign to Farming jobs depends on what resource you require the most at that point. Each Pal with a Farming ability can give you different materials such as food or wool. Place your Pal inside a Ranch and they will graze and wander until they randomly drop their resource.

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

Here are the Pals suited to Farming and what resources they can each provide:

Wool Lamball Cremis Melpaca

Eggs Chickipi

Gold Vixy Mau Mau Cryst

Milk Mozzarina

Cotton Candy Woolipop

Red Berries Caprity

Honey Beegarde

Flame Organ Flambelle

High Quality Cloth Sibelyx



Choose your Farming Pal based on what resource you would like to cultivate that day. Don’t forget to switch them out for a different Pal to keep your other resources topped up! We recommend scouting the area around your base to see what wildlife spawns regularly nearby. Where my base is, for example, I have a lot of Chickipi and Lamball nearby, so I don’t need to use them in my Ranch. Instead, I can go out every day and quickly eliminate a bunch to top up my egg and wool supplies.

How to Build a Ranch

If you don’t have a Ranch yet you will need to build one. It is important to note that the Ranch takes up quite a bit of space so you might need to move things around a bit to fit it in. Unlock your Ranch when you reach tier 5 and use two Technology Points. You can then build it with 50 Wood, 20 Stone, and 30 Fiber.

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

Throw your Pal inside to start Farming and leave them to it! If you also have a Pal on Transporting duties you won’t even need to go and pick up the materials dropped.

For more help with assigning jobs to Pals and making sure you get the most out of your base, you can find helpful guides below. We also have guides on farming Bones and how to butcher Pals with a Meat Cleaver!