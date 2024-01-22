Wondering how to farm Bones in Palworld? This crafting resource in Pocketpair’s open-world survival game is pretty hard to come by, but proves to be hugely important in advanced recipes. As such, this guide will help make life a bit easier as you go bone hunting.

How to Farm Palworld Bones

As with many other resources in Palworld, the only way to get Bones in Palworld is by defeating specific wild Pals. When their HP bar is fully depleted, you can walk over and collect two Bones to add to your inventory.

To farm Bones, we recommend hunting down two specific types of Pal, defeating as many as possible and collecting the items they drop. So far, we know that the following two Pals drop Bones when defeated:

Vixy

Rushoar

Fortunately, both spawn within a fairly close radius of the initial tutorial area. Simply use a mount to explore the first few hundred meters around where you initially drop in, and hunt down either Vixy or Rushoar. It’s nice and easy to do, but will ensure you collect plenty of Bones.

How to Use Bones in Palworld

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

Interestingly, there are actually very few Palworld recipes that use Bones. In fact, a cursory browse of the Technology menu only reveals a couple of relevant crafts. They are as follows:

Mega Glider (50 Wood, 10 Bone, 20 Cloth)

Cement (50 Stone, 1 Bone, 1 Pal Fluids)

Make sure to purchase each corresponding recipe from the Technology menu, then head over to your workbench to craft the item at hand.

Of course, Bones become much more valuable when you consider the amount of recipes that ultimately require Cement. It’s one of the most important ingredients in latter recipes that focus on brickwork and stone, so harvesting as much Cement as possible is a good strategy.

That's all for this guide on how to farm Bones in Palworld.