Out of all the ways to get new Pals in Palworld, hatching eggs can feel like the slowest and least productive of the bunch. Luckily, you can speed this process up, so here’s how to hatch eggs faster in Palworld.

How to Increase Incubation Speed in Palworld

In order to hatch the eggs more quickly, you’ll have to make sure that you’re paying attention to what the eggs need. Once they’re in the incubator, they’ll have a status bar that will tell you how fast the egg is incubating, or how the temperature of the egg is.

If your egg is too cold, you’ll have to put a heat source somewhere near the egg in order to warm it up. A campfire is a good source to use, although something like a torch doesn’t seem to offer enough heat to increase the incubator‘s speed. You can also use the heater next to your incubator in case you don’t want the risk of walking through an open flame.

If the egg is too warm, you can actually cool it down by placing a cooler next to it instead of the campfire. This would be for eggs that are going to hatch an Ice-type Pal, but you’ll need more than one campfire to keep a Scorching Egg warm in the incubator.

How to Change Incubation Time in Custom Settings

Regardless of how comfortable your egg might seem, the harder the difficulty you’re playing on, the longer the eggs are going to take to hatch. With some eggs like the Huge Dragon Egg taking nearly two days of real time to hatch, even some players on hard wouldn’t want to wait that long for each egg.

Luckily, you can go pretty in-depth with the settings in your world through the Custom Settings, and one of the things that you can change is the time – represented by (h) – needed to incubate Massive Eggs. This slider will affect the time in which your eggs will incubate, with the lower the number meaning the faster the incubation time.

That’s all there is for how to hatch eggs faster in Palworld. For more guides on the game like how to get an ice organ or how to catch humans, be sure to stick around.