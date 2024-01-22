Palworld is an open-world game with endless possibilities to explore and activities to do. You can hunt, be hunted, build, farm, and more. That also means that basically anything can happen. That’s why present to you a guide on how to put out fires in Palworld.

How To Put Out a Fire in Palworld

Image Source: Pocketpair

Imagine a situation where you spent a lot of time, resources, and energy to build a magnificent base for yourself and your Pals in Palworld. Then an aggressive Fire Pal comes near your base and you need to defend it. The fight gets messy and before you know it your precious base is on fire.

If this happens to you, there are several ways to put out fire in Palworld. First, make sure you have a Fire Pal on your side (in your Party) because they will automatically try to extinguish the fire. But note that they won’t be always successful, especially if they are not strong enough.

The other legitimate option is to knock down your base before the fire completely destroys it. To do that, first, collect all your remaining things from the base. Then activate the Build mode and tear it down into pieces. Of course, be aware that you can’t save all of your stuff in any type of fire-extinguish scenario.

The third available option actually serves to prevent a fire from starting in your base in the first place. This seemingly smartest fire-prevention option involves building your base on a material other than Wood.

The best material to use to build a fire-resistant base is Stone. It will take you some time to collect the amount of Stone necessary to build a base in Palworld, but it is definitely worth it if you want a fire to never happen again.

Those were all possible ways to put out or prevent a fire in your Palworld base. Anyhow, if you find yourself in a clash with a Fire Pal near your base, try to move the fight to a greater distance. Or, simply ensure your base is made out of Stone and you won’t have to worry about it catching fire at all.