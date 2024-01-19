Building the perfect base is essential in Palworld but you need to be economical with the space you have. This may mean shifting items around to make room for a new workbench or campfire! If you need help making room for more in your base read on to find out how to move items in Palworld.

Moving Items in Palworld

A well-run base must be planned out properly to work. This is pretty hard to do when you first start. When you begin to build your base you will probably realise you haven’t put everything in the right spots and need to move them around. Palworld doesn’t allow you to select and move items like other games you may play. Instead, items can be disassembled and then rebuilt elsewhere. This is a slightly more complicated way of moving an item but it only takes one extra step.

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

To move any item such as a workbench or piece of furniture all you need to do is approach the item and select Disassemble Mode. In the Disassemble Mode, the selected item will disappear and the stone, wood and other materials will appear back in your inventory.

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

Now you have the materials back you can move your item to your preferred spot. Simply open the Build Menu and select the item once again. You can then move it to the best spot on your base and get building (or assign your Pals to start the build!) This can be done as many times as you like until you have everything in the right place for your perfect base.

So that’s all you need to know about moving items in Palworld! For more hints and tips chck out more of our Palworld guides in the list below.