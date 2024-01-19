Palworld Eggs Guide – How to Incubate & Hatch Eggs

While playing Palworld, many players embark on a mission to catch and breed every single type of Pal. There are several ways to get all of the Pals in your Palworld. Here is our guide on how to get, incubate, and hatch Eggs in Palworld.

How to Hatch Eggs in Palworld

Not all Pals are already roaming the world when you start your gameplay in Palworld. Some of them are exclusively in Pal Eggs and you need to find the Eggs, take care of them, and wait for new Pals to hatch. And don’t worry, for some reason, parent Pals won’t attack you if you take their Eggs.

The most common way to collect Pal Eggs is to find them all over the open world map. Most of the Eggs are hidden in dark places or on the edge of one of the many cliffs, but some are out in the open and you can obtain them as easily as, for example, Wood or Stone.

Each Egg has different requirements when it comes to faster hatching. However, you need to build a Breeding Farm and an Egg Incubator inside it.

To build a Breeding Farm, you first need to be on Level 19 in Palworld to unlock it. Here are the materials and items necessary to build a Breeding Farm in Palworld.

50x Fiber

100x Wood

20x Stone

Equally importantly, don’t forget that you also need a male and a female Pal, as well as the Cake, to start the breeding process. It is worth to know that some Pals can’t be found in the wild, but only in Eggs. Also, it is possible to pair up different Pals and create a completely new breed of Pals.

How to Craft and Use Egg Incubator in Palworld

Another unavoidable element of Eggs hatching in Palworld is the Egg Incubator. Here is the list of items needed to craft an Egg Incubator in Palworld.

2x Ancient Civilization Parts

10x Paldium Fragments

5x Cloth

30x Stone

There shouldn’t be any problems finding Paldium Fragments, Cloth, and Stone since they are all over the map. It can get tricky though when it comes to the Ancient Civilization Parts. To obtain them, you need to defeat bosses or go to the Cave Raids in Palworld.

When you manage to get all the items and build the Egg Incubator, stand next to it and interact with the incubator for Pal Eggs. Place the Egg from your Inventory in it and a countdown timer will start, showing how much time is needed to hatch a new Pal. Note that some Eggs require up to three hours to hatch.

In single-player mode, the timer will stop if you exit the game, while the multiplayer mode continues the countdown even if you are offline. When the time is up, interact with the Egg Incubator and remove the hatched Egg.

The newborn Pal will automatically transfer to your Inventory. It is also worth noting that the hatched Pals don’t have a baby phase and are counted as adult Pals right from the beginning.

That’s all you need to know about Eggs, collecting and hatching them in Palworld, as well as the breeding process. Our advice is to make a list of all of the desired Pals and learn about ways of catching them or hatching them. Happy hunting!