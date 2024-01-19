Palworld allows you to name your character and your Pals, but is it possible to rename them mid-game? Read on to find out how to change your name in Palworld.

Changing Your Character’s Name in Palworld

When you begin playing Palworld you can create your character and change their body, face, hair and voice. The name you receive is completely random, and cannot be changed.

Once you have completed your character, a pop-up box explains that character re-edit is not possible. Fortunately, an editing option is going be enabled in a future update. You will be able to change everything from the face to the name as soon as Palworld introduces a character edit option! It looks like the name you are given is here to stay for now!

Editing Your Pals in Palworld

Image Source: Pocketpair

There are over 100 Pals to fight, collect and breed in Palworld. Each one has specific traits and skills so they deserve an appropriate nickname! You can rename your Pals at any point in the game. You can name them and change their names multiple times if you like. All you need to do is open the Menu and select Party Menu. Choose which Pal you wish to rename and select the Edit option next to their name. Enter their new name and exit the menu to complete the process.

Palworld is now in early access and the devs promise to give us regular updates to fix bugs and add more features including character editing. Keep up to date with what Pocketpair have to say on X/Twitter or Steam, or visit us here for the latest Palworld news and guides.

