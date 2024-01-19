As you roam the open world and progress through Palworld, the game will give you various tasks to do in order to successfully maintain the Pals you’ve captured. Breeding is an important part of this process. Here is our guide on how to get Cake in Palworld.

How To Make Cake in Palworld

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

To make Cake in Palworld, you first need to reach Level 17. That’s when you get to unlock the Cooking Pot from the Technology menu. This is a must-have cooking tool in Palworld. It 20 Wood, 15 Ingots, and 3 Flame Organs to craft, which isn’t too demanding as you approach later levels.

After obtaining the Cooking Pot, you now have to collect the ingredients necessary to make a Cake. Here are all the ingredients for Cake in Palworld.

8x Red Berries

8x Eggs

5x Flour

2x Honey

7x Milk

The majority of ingredients you need to make a Cake can be found and purchased from merchants. Those merchants can be found in Settlements all around the open world map. The only ingredient that is tricky to get and merchants usually don’t have it in stock, is Honey.

Furthermore, to obtain the necessary amount of Honey for your Cake, you need to catch Pals that produce Honey over time. There are four Pals that can produce Honey in Palworld.

Cinnamoth

Elizabee

Beegarde

Warsect

After you catch one of the Pals listed above, you will get honey on a regular basis. Besides Cake, Honey is used in several other recipes.

How To Use Cake in Palworld

Cake is necessary for your Breeding Farm in Palworld. Its main function is to encourage Pals from your collection to breed. And that is a very important task on your way to make your Paldeck as strong as possible.

So, after the successful preparation of the Cake, you need to place it in the Container on your Breeding Farm in Palworld, and that will encourage your Pals to breed. This will result in much faster breeding and speed up the entire process.

That’s all you need to know about how to get Cake in Palworld. Make sure you have all the necessary ingredients and that you are on Level 17. Now it’s time to make a Cake and help your Pals in the much-needed breeding process. And remember, cooking is an art!

