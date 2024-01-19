With an open-world game like Palworld, it can get a little lonely to be all by yourself in such a large space. If you’re looking to get a group together as you roam and collect Pals, here’s how to invite friends in Palworld.

How to Start a Party in Palworld

Image Source: Pocketpair

If you’re looking to start a group of friends in Palworld, it should be a relatively simple process. While you can play the game on your own, you can play in all of the same ways with up to 3 other people in your group. All you have to do is just start a multiplayer session and invite your friends to join it.

One thing to keep in mind, if you’ve made a character in your single-player game, you won’t be able to use that same character outside of that world. If you’re the one hosting a multiplayer session however, you are able to use your own character, but everyone who joins will have to make a character specific to your world. Pocketpair claims they will look into save transfers during future development.

If your friends have to leave the world but you’re still playing, you can freely switch your game between single-player and multiplayer to suit your needs. That way, you can continue farming, hunting or whatever else you need to do while everyone else is logged off.

How to Create Servers in Palworld

Image Source: Pocketpair

If you want to play with more than just a four-player party, you’re in luck. Once Palworld launches, player will be able to start a dedicated server of their own that can allow up to 32 players to exist in the same world.

If you’ve got that many people in a server, you can use the extra people to join guilds, build factories or farm Pals on a grander scale. While there is no further information as to exactly how in-depth this process is going to be, Pocketpair claimed that the tools for making servers will be available once the game launches in early access.

That’s all the current information regarding how to invite friends in Palworld. For more guides like if Palworld is free to play or how many Pals there will be, be sure to keep checking back here.