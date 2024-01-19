How to Set Up Dedicated Servers in Palworld

Wondering how to set up a dedicated server in Palworld? This new Pokemon-style RPG from Pocketpair is finally out in early access, and players wan’t to dive into ongoing worlds with their friends. Fortunately, this guide will walk you through how you go about setting up a dedicated server.

How to Set Up a Dedicated Server in Palworld

As with other games like Valheim, setting up a dedicated server in Palworld is no easy task. Fortunately, the easiest way to go about it is to work directly through the Steam front-end, rather than messing around with Steam commands in your system files. The former process is the one we’ll explain in this guide.

To begin with, you’ll need to install the base Steam version of Palworld. When you purchase it from Steam, the Palworld Dedicated Server program will also be added to your Steam library.

Boot up that specific program next. In here, you can tweak a few pre-configuration settings, opting either for an open community server, or a dedicated server shared with just invitees. Then select Play, and the program will connect to the server.

Next, you’re booted into a Dedicated Server menu that looks like this:

Image Source: Pocketpair

In the search box at the bottom of the screen, type in the IP address of the host server. You initially see that when configuring the server the first time around, so be sure to make a note and hand it to any other players you wish to have access.

With the IP address typed in, hit return and you’ll load into the Dedicated Server of your choice. As with other servers of this type, it’s an always-on server in which players can drop in and out as they wish. It makes multiplayer in Palworld an ongoing process, so you’ve always got people to play with.

That's all for our guide on how to set up a dedicated server in Palworld!