If you’ve been trying to increase your Base Level, you may have trouble finding Pal Fluids in Palworld, as they don’t necessarily have any location description. But fret not; we’re here to show you how to get them and what they can be used for in Palworld.

Palworld Pal Fluid Farming, Explained

Players can obtain Pal Fluids from Water-type creatures, such as Pengullet and Fuack. I’ve tested it out a few times, and it always seems to drop with these Pals. It doesn’t necessarily matter which way you acquire the substance, whether it be through capture or the more cruel route of taking them down.

As you may expect, Water-types will be near the sea, but they can be roaming about on land. Then, once you’ve captured/eliminated them, you’ll most likely be rewarded with two vials of Pal Fluids. There may also be other ways to discover the fluid, but for now, this is the most guaranteed way of getting them.

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

You’ll need to utilize this ingredient to reach Base Level 7, involving the Hot Spring recipe. It requires 30 Wood, 15 Stone, 10 Paldium Fragments, and 10 Pal Fluids. The first bunch of items are easy to find on the Palworld map, using your tools on ores, trees, and stones.

With this in mind, players must find a few Water-types until they get enough materials. That means you may have to knock out some of them to make the process much quicker.

The Hot Spring benefits your Pal’s sanity, and you can toss them into it to help them relax. Some recipes like Cement, Water Fountain, and other water-based creations also include this ingredient. Thus, you should definitely stock up on it for future uses.

That covers everything you need to know about how to get Pal Fluids in Palworld.