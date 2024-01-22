If you want to make any recipe containing milk, including Cake for breeding, you will need to know how to farm a regular supply. Let’s explore how to get Milk in Palworld so you will never run out again.

How to Farm for Milk in Palworld

Milk is essential for creating Cakes in Palworld which are then in turn used to encourage Pals to breed. Without Cake, the Pals just can’t get in that romantic mood and won’t produce an Egg.

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

There is always the chance to purchase Milk for 100 Gold from the Wandering Merchant, but it’s easier to farm it yourself. The Wandering Merchant isn’t always found in the same place and their stock is random, so there is no guarantee that they’ll have what you need. Instead, it’s best to set up an area at your base so you have a constant supply.

The only Pal we know produces milk is the Mozzarina, a large round cow-like Pal. These Pals are found wandering the grasslands to the south of the map. They are there in the day or at night (see the orange area on the map below).

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

Capture a Mozzarina using a long-range weapon and a Dark type Pal, as they are skittish and will try to run away! Try to capture a male and a female so you can breed them once you have farmed enough Milk and other ingredients like Honey. Set up a Ranch and assign your Mozzarina to that job by throwing her inside. She will plod about dropping Milk occasionally, which you can pick up and leave in a Cooler.

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

Milk can then be used in various delicious recipes including:

Cake (for breeding)

Hot Milk

Pancake

Mushroom Soup

Pizz

Carbonara

Eikthyrdeer Stew

Mozzarina Cheeseburger

And that’s all you need to know about farming Milk in Pakworld. For more tips on getting everything you need to survive check out more of our guides below. We’ve got articles on how to hatch eggs faster in Palworld, plus how to catch humans.